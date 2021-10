President Joe Biden botched the numbers behind the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday as he stretched to take all the credit for the surge of shots once he was in office.A look at his remarks during a CNN town hall event:BIDEN: “When I first was elected, there were only 2 million people who had COVID shots in the United States of America — and the vaccine. Now we got 190 million, because I went out and bought everything I could do and buy in sight and it worked."THE FACTS: No, that’s not how the vaccine rollout in the U.S. happened....

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO