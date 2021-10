Over the past two months, "What If...?" has proven to be the most inconsistent production in Marvel Studios' history. While Marvel's other shows, like "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," maintained a singular tone and told one story over their runs, meaning that casual viewers could get an idea of what the series was about from a single episode, "What If...?" is an entirely different beast. For better or for worse, each episode provides a different experience. That leads to some read duds. On the other hand, it also makes it much easier to determine which alternate-universe romp reigns supreme.

