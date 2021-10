A “hard-working family man” was shot dead after attending a silent disco in Croydon earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police has said.Leroy Mitchell, 35, died in the early morning of 2 October after police and paramedics were called to reports of a shooting in a car park, according to detectives.They have appealed for information from anyone who might have attended the silent disco in Birdhurst Road on the night of 1 October.“Even if you do not think you saw or heard anything significant, please contact police if you were there,” said Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin.No arrests have been made.Mr...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO