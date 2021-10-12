HOLIDAY PLANNING: Vaccination status factor in getting together in person

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – Health officials in Marin County urged seniors to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, saying few have received a third dose since the shots became available.
“Vaccines are by far our best line of defense, and to maintain that high level of protection some of us benefit from a booster. It’s that simple,” Dr. Matt Willis, the county’s health officer, said in a statement.
Health officials said hospitalizations were also rising among vaccinated residents 65 and older.
Willis also cited the recent death of Gen. Colin Powell, who died due to complications from COVID-19. Powell was fully vaccinated, but...
