HOLIDAY PLANNING: Vaccination status factor in getting together in person

DENVER (CBS)– On Thursday Gov. Jared Polis announced ICU hospital beds are running low across Colorado. “Earlier this week we jumped to over 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID,” he said at his weekly COVID19 briefing. “This is a very stark reminder for anybody who thought the pandemic was over. That they could slip by without getting vaccinated, this is a wakeup call.” Currently there are just over 100 ICU beds available in the state. Scott Bookman, Director of Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Incident Commander for COVID-19, says overwhelmed hospitals will affect everyone who needs medical care. “Surgeries are being canceled....

