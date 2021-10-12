CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Daily news (October 12): The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Game Trial) / Nintendo 64 (Nintendo Switch Online)

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 9 days ago

Today’s Daily news: Game Trial for The Jackbox Party Pack 6 in North America, but also…. Nintendo 64 (Nintendo Switch Online) The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Game Trial) Nintendo have announced that the latest Game Trial for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in North America is The Jackbox Party Pack 6. As usual, it will be accompanied by a sale (available to all users).

www.perfectly-nintendo.com

Nintendo Life

Nintendo Switch Transfer - How To Transfer All Saves, Games, Profiles, And User Data To Another Switch (OLED, Lite, Regular)

System transfers have been a thing for a goodly amount of time now for Nintendo consoles. Gone are the days when all your lovely gubbins was held on a game cartridge or (gasp) memory card. Now when you get a new version of a console — be a regular Switch, a handy Switch Lite or a Switch OLED model — you've got to ferry all that data over from your old system to your new one.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: A Juggler’s Tale (Nintendo Switch)

I can’t resist a good cinematic platformer, and A Juggler’s Tale is one such game. What keeps it from greatness are its ease and cost relative to the amount of gameplay. But if you’re an enthusiast for games like this, you’ll want to wishlist this one without fail. You play...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

New Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials: The World Ends with You for Japan, The Jackbox Party Pack 6 for North America

Nintendo has announced a pair of new Nintendo Switch Online Game Trials – one for Japan, and one for North America. Subscribers in Japan will have access to The World Ends with You: Final Remix between October 18 and October 24. A sale for the series is also planned. The World Ends with You: Final Remix will be 50 percent off and NEO: The World Ends with You will be 30 percent off between October 18 and October 24.
VIDEO GAMES
#Party Game#Nintendo 64#European#Gameboy Color
perfectly-nintendo.com

Mon Amour (one button kissing game) headed to Nintendo Switch next week

Onion Games have announced their latest game, Mon Amour, will be released on October 14th worldwide. It’s a wacky, colourful game where you get to save a princess and her 64 loyal subjects by… kissing them!. Mon Amour is available for digital pre-purchase worldwide for 7.99€ / £6.99 / $8.99...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Where’s Samantha? (Nintendo Switch)

Where’s Samantha? is a physics-based puzzle platformer for the Nintendo Switch. It follows the adventures of George, a scrap of fabric who travels through a cloth world to find his beloved, Samantha. It’s not quite Yoshi’s Crafted World, though it sports a similar aesthetic and provides a fun time overall.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Download: 7th October (North America)

Metroid Dread! Disco Elysium - The Final Cut! Tetris Effect: Connected!. The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Cosmic (action adventure game) announced for Nintendo Switch

Feardemic have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Cosmic, an action adventure game developed by King’s Pleasure. It’s set in a “multilayered universe where light and shadow dictate its metaphysical rules.” It will be released sometime in 2022 in Europe and North America!. Here’s a trailer, some details,...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (for Nintendo Switch) Review

Over the decades, Nickelodeon has amassed a beloved cast of cartoon characters, Nicktoons, that are recognized by people of all ages. But who would win if they all fought each other? The $49.99 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl answers that question in the form of a delightfully silly crossover that also happens to be a legitimately great fighting game. The occasionally subpar wrapper doesn’t always do the premise justice, but the mechanics more than make up for it. To quote a different cartoon empire, this Nintendo Switch game is a diamond in the rough.
VIDEO GAMES
technave.com

Nintendo said the Switch OLED Joy-Con controllers are the best version (but still working on the 'drifting' issue)

Today is the day of the official Nintendo Switch OLED launch globally. In case you missed it, the official price is RM1699 and you can probably find some in our local gaming stores across the nation. In conjunction with the launch, Nintendo also released an interview with the Switch OLED developers on their thoughts of the new console variant.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo details Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack coming 25th/26th October 2021

Nintendo has provided further details this afternoon regarding Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack which will be available from Monday 25th October (North America) / Tuesday 26th October (Europe). The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will cost you $49.99 / £35.99 per year for individuals and $79.99 / £59.99 for the family plan. You will get access to HD Nintendo 64 games such as Super Mario 64 and Banjo Kazooie and HD SEGA Mega Drive games including Streets of Rage 2 and Ristar. These classic games will include the rewind feature found in the SNES and NES games library for Nintendo Switch Online and some will feature online play with up to four players. You will also get the newly announced Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise paid DLC, coming on 5th November, for free which will see you creating and decorating various luxury resorts. If you are already subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online you can upgrade at any time to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass and you’ll receive a prorated discount based on the number of days remaining in your current membership.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: Get Metroid Dread for £35 on Nintendo Switch (Save £15)

Has been getting a lot of praise, as it should, and you can now pick up the game for £35 in what must be one of the absolute best deals of the year. All you need to do is enter code GAMENEXTDAY at checkout from Currys. These sorts of promotions at Currys rarely last very long, so don't hang around and get your order in as soon as possible.
FIFA
Videogamer.com

All N64 games will be playable in 60Hz in Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

Nintendo has confirmed that the N64 games in the upcoming Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will all be playable at 60Hz. The news came in a tweet from Nintendo UK that also confirmed each game would be the English language version. What’s more, it seems that certain games will also afford the option to play the original European PAL version too.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

The Jackbox Party Pack 6 Free “Game Trials” Offer Announced For Switch Online Users In The US

Nintendo has announced a new Game Trials offer for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. From 13 October 2021 – 19 October 2021, Switch Online members in North America will be able to play The Jackbox Party Pack 6 for free. This isn’t just a free demo but the full game – so dedicated players will be able to experience and enjoy the entire collection of games before the offer ends.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Ultra Age (Nintendo Switch)

Ultra Age is a hack-and-slash game akin to the Devil May Cry franchise. Ultra Age is set in a very, very distant future in the year 3174. The ecosystem of the planet has been altered permanently. After this event, the Earth no longer had sufficient resources for the population. Society has split into two: those who remained on Earth and those who moved to a space colony. Needless to say, those who remained did not do too well.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

The Switch OLED is better than a Switch Pro (for Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch OLED Edition is a solid upgrade to one of the most popular and successful consoles of all time. The obvious benefits are the larger, sharper screen in handheld mode. But the device also feels more premium thanks to minor refinements to the manufacturing process. I’m glad that I preordered one. This is how I want to play Nintendo Switch games going forward.
BUSINESS
digitalchumps.com

Antonball Deluxe (Switch)

There’s a joyous simplicity to Antonball Deluxe. If you’ve ever played a block or brick breaking game like Breakout, Arkanoid, or the hundreds of other permutations, you’ve sort of played Antonball Deluxe. There’s always a paddle of some sort at the edge of the screen, usually at the bottom. A ball drops, the paddle hits it, the ball jettisons upwards towards some blocks to break them, the ball ricochets back down.
VIDEO GAMES

