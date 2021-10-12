Daily news (October 12): The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Game Trial) / Nintendo 64 (Nintendo Switch Online)

Nintendo has provided further details this afternoon regarding Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack which will be available from Monday 25th October (North America) / Tuesday 26th October (Europe). The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will cost you $49.99 / £35.99 per year for individuals and $79.99 / £59.99 for the family plan. You will get access to HD Nintendo 64 games such as Super Mario 64 and Banjo Kazooie and HD SEGA Mega Drive games including Streets of Rage 2 and Ristar. These classic games will include the rewind feature found in the SNES and NES games library for Nintendo Switch Online and some will feature online play with up to four players. You will also get the newly announced Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise paid DLC, coming on 5th November, for free which will see you creating and decorating various luxury resorts. If you are already subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online you can upgrade at any time to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass and you’ll receive a prorated discount based on the number of days remaining in your current membership.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO