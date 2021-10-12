Daily news (October 12): The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Game Trial) / Nintendo 64 (Nintendo Switch Online)
Today’s Daily news: Game Trial for The Jackbox Party Pack 6 in North America, but also…. Nintendo 64 (Nintendo Switch Online) The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Game Trial) Nintendo have announced that the latest Game Trial for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in North America is The Jackbox Party Pack 6. As usual, it will be accompanied by a sale (available to all users).www.perfectly-nintendo.com
