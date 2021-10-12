CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Women Singing

By JEROME WILSON
 9 days ago

Here are reviews of releases by five talented female jazz singers. They all prove that there can be a lot of variety in the simple art of singing a song. Sasha Dobson has been working as a vocalist, composer and instrumentalist in a lot of musical genres for over twenty years but here she devotes a set to her first love, jazz. She works in front of an easy-riding combo, led by guitarist Peter Bernstein. and sings in a gliding, sassy manner with a hint of Fifties hipster attitude. She includes a couple of her own breezy songs, "You're The Death Of Me" and "Better Days" which sit snugly to her sly, swinging renditions of familiar tunes likes "Softly As In A Morning Sunrise," "Sweet and Lovely" and "Girl Talk" where her friend and collaborator Norah Jones joins in on backing vocals.

Skerebotte Fatta: Appaz

Most AAJers, be they writers or readers, probably don't speak Polish. Reading over the composition titles listed on Appaz by the Polish duo Jan Malkowski and Dominik Mokrzewski one might think they are just more words from a foreign tongue. They are, but its language is semordnilap, in other words, names spelled backwards. The title track "Appaz" is for Frank Zappa. Opening with gentle phrases from Małkowski's tenor saxophone and brief scraping cymbals, the music builds from its quiet genesis into a ferocious storm fueled by the heavy pulse laid down by Mokrzewski. If you want, you can play connect-the-dots here. "Appaz" has a sound coming very much from that of the Peter Brötzmann school which is recognized with "Retep Brö." Here, Brötzmann's lung-bursting sound is heard alongside what can best be described as a Hamid Drake-like pulse.
The Ringer

The Eternal Cool of Talk Singing

Florence Shaw didn’t know she was auditioning for a band. It was 2017, and Shaw, an illustrator and university lecturer from South East London, was grabbing a drink with an old friend, Tom Dowse, a guitarist who had spent his 20s cycling through short-lived hardcore bands. Dowse had formed a new trio with some mates, calling themselves Dry Cleaning. “I knew all the guys already,” Shaw says. “I had sort of a casual interest, but no sense that I would be involved. It just wasn’t what I was up to in any way.”
Vindy.com

Singing the hits

From teen idol to Teen Angel, Frankie Avalon has been entertaining audiences since the 1950s. Avalon, who celebrated his 81st birthday last month, has no plans to stop now. “It’s been my life for 60-some years,” he said during a telephone interview. “I look forward to it. I enjoy it. I love the reaction of an audience that’s been with me all those years from ‘Venus’ and ‘Bobby Sox’ through ‘Beauty School Dropout.’ To see the joy in their faces as they sing along with me, what’s better than that?”
Off to a singing start

LAPEL — Lapel High School Show Choir and Concert Choir presented their first major concert of the 2020-21 school year on Thursday, Oct. 7, in the auditorium. The show featured a variety of musical styles, from ballads to pop songs to comedy numbers. The theme of the evening was “Love...
David Janeway: Distant Voices

In 2017 pianist David Janeway offered his Secret Passages, a trio outing featuring bassist Frank Tate and drummer Chuck Zeuren. He proves, in 2021, that he can change partners without losing an ounce of swing or even a shot glass of verve. It is Cameron Brown on bass this time out, with Billy Hart sitting in the drum chair. Both are serious, elevate-the-music guys, while Janeway continues with his sprightly cerebralism and crystalline-touch way of making music.
Plangtonic Night by Denis Krupin

01 - Eternal Youth (prologue) 02 - Planctonic Night 03 - Distant Years 04 - Twenty Seventh Of November (dedicated to Lyle Mays) 05 - Light 06 - An Hour Before Dawn 07 - Edge Of The Sun 08 - Fast Light 09 - One Day Will Be Come True 10 - Eternal Youth (epilogue)
Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge: Within Us

Florida's Chuck Owen has been a jazz educator for over 40 years, led his big band, The Jazz Surge, for 25 years and earned seven Grammy nominations along the way, so he cannot be called an unknown. Still, it seems that he is nowhere as well known as he should be, going by the quality of the music on this CD which celebrates The Jazz Surge's 25th anniversary.
Emma-Jean Thackray: Yellow

Many of the most prominent exponents of melding jazz with soul, funk and hip-hop have been trumpeters. Even in the late 1970s, Chuck Mangione was already taking soul-jazz and moving it further into an R&B orbit (and taking heat from jazz purists for supposedly "selling out"), and in so doing exposing lots of pop fans to jazz for the first time.
Michael Stephenson: Meets The Alexander Claffy Trio

Record executive and tenor saxophonist Cory Weeds readily acknowledges that growing up in Canada has insulated him from the racial issues prevalent in the United States. As a result, he is using the resources of Cellar Music to help address some of these inequities and record African-American musicians who might not ordinarily have such an opportunity. Vocalist and tenor saxophonist Michael Stephenson falls into this category with this release produced by trumpeter Jeremy Pelt.
Dave Liebman & Richie Beirach: Empathy

In a fifty-year, on-off musical relationship that began with a jam session in 1967 and that deepened in New York's loft scene of the early '70s, Dave Liebman and Richie Beirach have made some remarkable music together. Their first recorded collaboration was on Liebman's First Visit (Philips, 1973). Liebman returned...
Mareike Wiening: Future Memories

It is interesting that in today's creative music world, a jazz drummer cannot just be a jazz drummer. There are so many great drummers that they have to also be composers, band leaders, and sometimes van drivers. A short list includes Tyshawn Sorey, Allison Miller, Ches Smith, and Terri Lyne Carrington. Add to that list Mareike Wiening, the German-born artist with (now) deep New York roots. Her release Metropolis Paradise (Greenleaf Music, 2019) brought her music critical attention and acclaim, and a multi-city European tour in 2019. That is where her New York quintet honed the music we hear on Future Memories, recorded in January 2020 as the world was coming to grips with a pandemic.
Alexis Parsons: Alexis

The eponymous Alexis is the third album by New York-based vocalist Alexis Parsons. To showcase her talents, she has chosen a medley of standards (half a dozen) and lesser-known but engaging originals, opening and closing with the Cole Porter classics "Easy to Love" and "In the Still of the Night." Rodgers and Hart, the Gershwins, Kurt Weill, Astrud Gilberto and even Franz Schubert are also represented. For back-up, Parsons employs two trios—pianist David Berkman, bassist Drew Gress and drummer Matt Wilson on half a dozen numbers; pianist Arturo O’Farrill , bassist Jonathan Gilley and drummer Willard Dyson on the remaining five.
Magnet Animals: Fake Dudes

Its press release refers to this band as a "combustible beat-skronk" unit for its follow-up to the 2016 Butterfly Killer album, where guitarist Todd Clouser iterates his poetry under the semblance of a rebel using a small megaphone. It seems as if he could be on a corner somewhere in Greenwich Village, NYC., to forewarn the willing populace of dour sociopolitical issues, along with oddball humor and sober expressionism. Once again, Clouser and guitarist Eyal Maoz (who played with Lou Reed, and John Zorn) generate an idiosyncratic and impactful sound propelled by bassist Shanir Ezra Blumenkrnaz (John Zorn, Pharoah's Daughter) and Mexican drummer Jorge Servin.
Susan Krebs: Daybreak

Sometimes, simpler is better. Familiar chord progressions are like old friends. We think they have aged well, and however different the melody (or their appearance), they are relatable. We connect to and with them. After a spell of "dare to be different" time signatures that can be fun, or challenging, hearing someone who can play or sing well in plain vanilla four can be a relief. After all, most people walk around in two or four. Can 7.9 billion people be wrong?
The Compelling Urgency of Now: Celebrating Peace, Justice and Improvised Music

Arts for Arts, the organization responsible for the Vision Festival, has put together a series of "Peace and Justice Celebration" concerts at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center situated on the Lower Eastside of Manhattan in New York City. I was fortunate to attend a performance on October 15, 2021 which was the last in a series of seven October concerts. There was a small, but enthusiastic audience. The show was also live-streamed. The opening performance presented acclaimed pianist, composer, bandleader, and educator Vijay Iyer and a young saxophonist/flutist Zoh Amba. Zoh has been on the scene a short time and is beginning to make a name for herself with her excellent work with William Parker and with her trio. I first saw her perform at the Vision Fest as part of a tribute to Milford Graves, who had passed away in early 2021. The finale was a free jazz blowing fest with as many as 20 musicians on the stage at once. It was a cathartic experience, and Amba acquitted herself exceptionally well, playing with great ferocity and heart. However, in this duet, she had the opportunity to show a more expansive vocabulary and nuanced playing. Iyer and Amba had never played together before but demonstrated great chemistry resulting in an engaging improvised musical dialogue with shifting moods, dynamics, and a nice inside/outside musical balance. It was a remarkable opening set.
Take Five with Gordon Goodwin

Having amassed 21 Grammy nominations, four Grammy wins and three Emmy wins, Gordon Goodwin is one of the most decorated big band leaders in the 21st century. As the leader of Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, an internationally renowned ensemble with a reputation as one of the most exciting in jazz, the BPB has released eight critically acclaimed records, including Life in the Bubble, (Telarc, 2014) which garnered four Grammy Nominations, and won the Grammy for "Best Large Ensemble Album." Their most recent release The Gordian Knot (Music of Content, 2019), which features a tribute to Tower of Power ("T.O.P. Adjacent"), the Latin flavored, "Buddy Complex," and an 8-minute re-make of "The Incredibles"—he won a Grammy Award for "Best Instrumental Arrangement" for his work on the feature film The Incredibles and also contributed to its 2018 sequel, Incredibles 2—was both a critical and popular hit.
A 1987 Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead Concert Has Surfaced for Fans to Fight Over

Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead’s July 19th, 1987 show at Eugene, Oregon’s Autzen Stadium has circulated in bootleg circles for decades, and it’s now available on YouTube Music under the title Honky Tonk Lagoon. This doesn’t appear to be a legit release of any sort, but the sound is pristine and some of the songs have been shared on Dylan’s official YouTube channel.  This was the fourth stop on Dylan and the Dead’s six-city stadium tour in the summer of 1987. Each night began with a two-hour set by the Grateful Dead, and then Dylan joined them for another 12 or...
Alex Conde: Descarga for Bud

Pianist, composer and arranger Alex Conde has a unique identity; he is a flamenco musician who combines flamenco with his jazz background. After the broad Latin fusion of Origins (Uprising/Ropeadope, 2018), Conde has returned to a focus on classic bebop. Like Descarga For Monk (Zoho Music, 2015), the pianist revisits a foundational bebop pianist. And the recording sessions took place in Oakland, with an ensemble which duplicates many of the players on the Monk sessions.
Could Live Cuts or Cover Versions Sneak Back Into Grammy Nominations?

Taylor Swift announced some months back that she would not be submitting any of her re-recorded material from her hit “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” album for Grammy consideration — first off, presumably, because she wouldn’t want to split off votes from the all-new “Evermore”… and secondly, because that would just seem ridiculous, right? And yet the Grammys have a history of liking new versions of older material, even if voters’ tolerance for note-for-note recreations like Swift’s has yet to be tested. Affording honors in major categories to live albums peaked during the heyday of “MTV Unplugged” (see: Tony Bennett and Eric Clapton’s...
