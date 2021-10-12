All About Jazz

Arts for Arts, the organization responsible for the Vision Festival, has put together a series of "Peace and Justice Celebration" concerts at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center situated on the Lower Eastside of Manhattan in New York City. I was fortunate to attend a performance on October 15, 2021 which was the last in a series of seven October concerts. There was a small, but enthusiastic audience. The show was also live-streamed. The opening performance presented acclaimed pianist, composer, bandleader, and educator Vijay Iyer and a young saxophonist/flutist Zoh Amba. Zoh has been on the scene a short time and is beginning to make a name for herself with her excellent work with William Parker and with her trio. I first saw her perform at the Vision Fest as part of a tribute to Milford Graves, who had passed away in early 2021. The finale was a free jazz blowing fest with as many as 20 musicians on the stage at once. It was a cathartic experience, and Amba acquitted herself exceptionally well, playing with great ferocity and heart. However, in this duet, she had the opportunity to show a more expansive vocabulary and nuanced playing. Iyer and Amba had never played together before but demonstrated great chemistry resulting in an engaging improvised musical dialogue with shifting moods, dynamics, and a nice inside/outside musical balance. It was a remarkable opening set.

