All About Jazz

Having amassed 21 Grammy nominations, four Grammy wins and three Emmy wins, Gordon Goodwin is one of the most decorated big band leaders in the 21st century. As the leader of Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, an internationally renowned ensemble with a reputation as one of the most exciting in jazz, the BPB has released eight critically acclaimed records, including Life in the Bubble, (Telarc, 2014) which garnered four Grammy Nominations, and won the Grammy for "Best Large Ensemble Album." Their most recent release The Gordian Knot (Music of Content, 2019), which features a tribute to Tower of Power ("T.O.P. Adjacent"), the Latin flavored, "Buddy Complex," and an 8-minute re-make of "The Incredibles"—he won a Grammy Award for "Best Instrumental Arrangement" for his work on the feature film The Incredibles and also contributed to its 2018 sequel, Incredibles 2—was both a critical and popular hit.
