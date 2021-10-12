All About Jazz

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click the play button to listen to this episode. Good luck, best of luck, lucky day, lucky duck, lucky dog, lucky devil, all the luck, with a little bit of luck, lucky charm, beginners luck, just my luck—are you seeing a pattern here? I saw a musical theme. Lots of "Lucky" song titles and song lyrics, plus a reminder or two that not all luck is good luck.

Conversations About Jazz Welcomes Jazz Vocalist Mary Stallings Tonight

Conversations About Jazz Welcomes Jazz Vocalist Mary Stallings on October 14. HHM Digital invites you to join us for a live streaming session of Conversations about Jazz & Other Distractions hosted by former jazz radio host and founder of Notorious Jazz, Carl Anthony. On Thursday, October 14 at 7:30 pm (EST), Carl’s special guest will be legendary jazz vocalist Mary Stallings. This virtual event via Zoom is free for Hammonds House Museum members and $5 for non-members. Register today at hammondshouse.org.
allaboutjazz.com

David Janeway: Distant Voices

In 2017 pianist David Janeway offered his Secret Passages, a trio outing featuring bassist Frank Tate and drummer Chuck Zeuren. He proves, in 2021, that he can change partners without losing an ounce of swing or even a shot glass of verve. It is Cameron Brown on bass this time out, with Billy Hart sitting in the drum chair. Both are serious, elevate-the-music guys, while Janeway continues with his sprightly cerebralism and crystalline-touch way of making music.
allaboutjazz.com

Skerebotte Fatta: Appaz

Most AAJers, be they writers or readers, probably don't speak Polish. Reading over the composition titles listed on Appaz by the Polish duo Jan Malkowski and Dominik Mokrzewski one might think they are just more words from a foreign tongue. They are, but its language is semordnilap, in other words, names spelled backwards. The title track "Appaz" is for Frank Zappa. Opening with gentle phrases from Małkowski's tenor saxophone and brief scraping cymbals, the music builds from its quiet genesis into a ferocious storm fueled by the heavy pulse laid down by Mokrzewski. If you want, you can play connect-the-dots here. "Appaz" has a sound coming very much from that of the Peter Brötzmann school which is recognized with "Retep Brö." Here, Brötzmann's lung-bursting sound is heard alongside what can best be described as a Hamid Drake-like pulse.
allaboutjazz.com

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club: Two Brothers, A Landmark Building and A Singular Vision

We're motivated by our passion for the music and we want to enrich our community and also support jazz and help it to grow. With the recent opening of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, just north of Boston in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, there is an excitement and anticipation to fill pent-up demand for both performers and audiences. Two local businessmen, Michael, and Peter Labrie—both jazz and blues enthusiasts—saved a landmark turn-of-the-century building to create a Moulin Rouge-style cabaret venue with modern-day technology in sound systems and acoustics. In addition to performing, jazz and blues musicians will have an opportunity to stream and record their sets. With a supper-club concept, a full evening's entertainment will offer both legends of jazz and current jazz leaders, as well as upcoming talent.
Michael Stephenson: Meets The Alexander Claffy Trio

Record executive and tenor saxophonist Cory Weeds readily acknowledges that growing up in Canada has insulated him from the racial issues prevalent in the United States. As a result, he is using the resources of Cellar Music to help address some of these inequities and record African-American musicians who might not ordinarily have such an opportunity. Vocalist and tenor saxophonist Michael Stephenson falls into this category with this release produced by trumpeter Jeremy Pelt.
allaboutjazz.com

Emma-Jean Thackray: Yellow

Many of the most prominent exponents of melding jazz with soul, funk and hip-hop have been trumpeters. Even in the late 1970s, Chuck Mangione was already taking soul-jazz and moving it further into an R&B orbit (and taking heat from jazz purists for supposedly "selling out"), and in so doing exposing lots of pop fans to jazz for the first time.
allaboutjazz.com

Kate McGarry + Keith Ganz Ensemble: What to Wear in the Dark

Let us start with a nod to Steely Dan, the rock/jazz group headed up by Donald Becker and Michael Fagan, a pair of tunesmiths who hit a career zenith in the early 1970s with albums like Can't Buy A Thrill (1972), Countdown To Ecstasy (1973), Pretzel Logic (1974) and Aja (1974), all on ABC Records. The group drew in top jazz artists to help craft their albums—saxophonists Wayne Shorter and Tom Scott, guitarists Larry Carlton and Lee Ritenour, drummers Steve Gadd and Rick Marotta—shaping high-polish productions featuring catchy melodies and cerebral lyrics to form up their pop/rock artistry.
allaboutjazz.com

Mareike Wiening: Future Memories

It is interesting that in today's creative music world, a jazz drummer cannot just be a jazz drummer. There are so many great drummers that they have to also be composers, band leaders, and sometimes van drivers. A short list includes Tyshawn Sorey, Allison Miller, Ches Smith, and Terri Lyne Carrington. Add to that list Mareike Wiening, the German-born artist with (now) deep New York roots. Her release Metropolis Paradise (Greenleaf Music, 2019) brought her music critical attention and acclaim, and a multi-city European tour in 2019. That is where her New York quintet honed the music we hear on Future Memories, recorded in January 2020 as the world was coming to grips with a pandemic.
Alexis Parsons: Alexis

The eponymous Alexis is the third album by New York-based vocalist Alexis Parsons. To showcase her talents, she has chosen a medley of standards (half a dozen) and lesser-known but engaging originals, opening and closing with the Cole Porter classics "Easy to Love" and "In the Still of the Night." Rodgers and Hart, the Gershwins, Kurt Weill, Astrud Gilberto and even Franz Schubert are also represented. For back-up, Parsons employs two trios—pianist David Berkman, bassist Drew Gress and drummer Matt Wilson on half a dozen numbers; pianist Arturo O’Farrill , bassist Jonathan Gilley and drummer Willard Dyson on the remaining five.
allaboutjazz.com

My One and Only Love by Montreal Jazz Trio

Montreal Jazz Trio’s self-titled recording is modern jazz piano trio playing at its finest. This exciting new album was recorded in November of 2020 at the storied recording studio Boutique de Son in Pointe Claire, Quebec, and is being released by the Montréal label ODD SOUND. The group features three of Montreal’s finest musicians: Steve Amirault on piano, Adrian Vedady on acoustic bass, and Jim Doxas on drums. This recording was self-produced by the trio and mixed by Doxas. This nine track record is a mix of memorable originals and deft arrangements of well known jazz standards. Amirault is the main contributor with four originals, including the contrafacts All Those Lovely Things (based on Jerome Kern’s All The Things You Are) and Nowhere (based on the famous standard Out Of Nowhere), both of which showcase his singular approach to harmony. Highlights include arrangements of the classics Takin’ a Chance on Love and Take the “A” Train, as well as Wray, Vedady’s swinging tribute to the late great Canadian jazz pianist Wray Downes. Amirault’s stirring composition Empathy serves as a call for peace during turbulent times. This music is fresh, swinging, creative, and innovative. Montréal Jazz Trio will be released worldwide on Friday, October 15th 2021 on ODD SOUND. The trio will be celebrating the release with a concert in Montréal at Dièse Onze on October 2nd.
allaboutjazz.com

Take Five with Gordon Goodwin

Having amassed 21 Grammy nominations, four Grammy wins and three Emmy wins, Gordon Goodwin is one of the most decorated big band leaders in the 21st century. As the leader of Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, an internationally renowned ensemble with a reputation as one of the most exciting in jazz, the BPB has released eight critically acclaimed records, including Life in the Bubble, (Telarc, 2014) which garnered four Grammy Nominations, and won the Grammy for "Best Large Ensemble Album." Their most recent release The Gordian Knot (Music of Content, 2019), which features a tribute to Tower of Power ("T.O.P. Adjacent"), the Latin flavored, "Buddy Complex," and an 8-minute re-make of "The Incredibles"—he won a Grammy Award for "Best Instrumental Arrangement" for his work on the feature film The Incredibles and also contributed to its 2018 sequel, Incredibles 2—was both a critical and popular hit.
The Carr Center’s New Film Series Goes In-Depth about Jazz as a Visual Art Form

There are elements in the jazz art form that evoke imagery, conjure up nostalgic memory and flow in the freedoms of improvisation. “If you really listen to the music, you can understand that the artists are having a conversation with other artists,” says Marcus Turner, assistant professor of filmmaking and director of Undergraduate Media Studies at The New School University in New York.
allaboutjazz.com

The Void by Zacc Harris

"The Void" is one of nine original tunes penned by Harris for his new album, Small Wonders. A reference to social media, "The Void" is an open, freewheeling swing tune that some critics have likened to the 1960s Miles Davis Quintet. Song Listing. Ominous Skies; Sundials; Glass Houses; Civil Dawn;...
allaboutjazz.com

Gulda: Classic Bad Boy

Gulda was an incredible jazz improviser...And I find this man intriguing because he’s a classical giant. It's a good bet that most of us have heard people say they don't like jazz, or even worse, drop the H-bomb, "I hate jazz." If you choose to engage, the key is to tread lightly and tailor an approach that considers the tastes and sensibilities of the other person. The "So You Don't Like Jazz" column explores ways to do just that.
allaboutjazz.com

The Compelling Urgency of Now: Celebrating Peace, Justice and Improvised Music

Arts for Arts, the organization responsible for the Vision Festival, has put together a series of "Peace and Justice Celebration" concerts at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center situated on the Lower Eastside of Manhattan in New York City. I was fortunate to attend a performance on October 15, 2021 which was the last in a series of seven October concerts. There was a small, but enthusiastic audience. The show was also live-streamed. The opening performance presented acclaimed pianist, composer, bandleader, and educator Vijay Iyer and a young saxophonist/flutist Zoh Amba. Zoh has been on the scene a short time and is beginning to make a name for herself with her excellent work with William Parker and with her trio. I first saw her perform at the Vision Fest as part of a tribute to Milford Graves, who had passed away in early 2021. The finale was a free jazz blowing fest with as many as 20 musicians on the stage at once. It was a cathartic experience, and Amba acquitted herself exceptionally well, playing with great ferocity and heart. However, in this duet, she had the opportunity to show a more expansive vocabulary and nuanced playing. Iyer and Amba had never played together before but demonstrated great chemistry resulting in an engaging improvised musical dialogue with shifting moods, dynamics, and a nice inside/outside musical balance. It was a remarkable opening set.
allaboutjazz.com

Susan Krebs: Daybreak

Sometimes, simpler is better. Familiar chord progressions are like old friends. We think they have aged well, and however different the melody (or their appearance), they are relatable. We connect to and with them. After a spell of "dare to be different" time signatures that can be fun, or challenging, hearing someone who can play or sing well in plain vanilla four can be a relief. After all, most people walk around in two or four. Can 7.9 billion people be wrong?
allaboutjazz.com

Alex Conde: Descarga for Bud

Pianist, composer and arranger Alex Conde has a unique identity; he is a flamenco musician who combines flamenco with his jazz background. After the broad Latin fusion of Origins (Uprising/Ropeadope, 2018), Conde has returned to a focus on classic bebop. Like Descarga For Monk (Zoho Music, 2015), the pianist revisits a foundational bebop pianist. And the recording sessions took place in Oakland, with an ensemble which duplicates many of the players on the Monk sessions.
