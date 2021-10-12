CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large-scale solar: sun shines on the sector at last

By Heidi Vella
power-technology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter decades of technological development, it seems the dial is finally shifting in the favour of ramping up large-scale solar development. A recent renewable energy auction in Chile, for the 390 MW Likana Concentrated Solar Power project, received the lowest bid ever recorded ($0.03399/kWh) for a large-scale PV installation – not just in Latin America – but globally. The bid is part of a trend of falling prices for the green energy technology.

Related
power-technology.com

Spain on track to complete nuclear power phase-out by 2035

GlobalData’s latest report, “Spain Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape,” discusses the power market structure of Spain and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Breaking down the IEA World Energy Outlook, and hopes for COP26

Ahead of COP26, academics from the International Energy Agency (IEA) have outlined their hopes for decarbonising power generation. As part of a week of events stemming from its ‘World Energy Outlook’, agency associates have outlined their hopes as to how the climate conference will change global energy policy. This year’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Large-scale renewable uptake to help Rio Tinto’s brand rebuild

Mining giant Rio Tinto has used its investor day to try and revive the company's declining reputation, stock price and executive workforce. The big news was the company's raised ambitions in emissions reduction. It unveiled a new target to reduce its Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, an apparent tripling of its previous target.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Iberdrola to invest $8.2bn in East Anglia offshore wind complex

Spanish energy company Iberdrola has announced plans to invest £6bn ($8.2bn) to develop the East Anglia Hub, an offshore wind complex in the UK. The investment will be made through Iberdrola’s Scottish Power subsidiary and was announced at the Global Investment Summit ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow. It...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Dixon
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

EDPR plans to invest $17.7bn in the UK energy sector by 2030

Spain-based energy company EDP Renewables (EDPR) has announced plans to invest £12.86bn ($17.7bn) in the UK’s energy transition by 2030. This will be in addition to the £2.65bn invested in the Moray East and Moray West offshore wind projects by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between EDPR and Engie. EDP...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

New frontiers in the fight to bring down coal

When Xi Jinping spoke at the UN General Assembly in September, he realised one of the dearest-held dreams of climate activists. “No more new-build coal power projects abroad,” said the Chinese president, as he drew to a close an era that has seen the country spend tens of billions on coal power through its Belt and Road Initiative, the largest infrastructure initiative in history.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Energy System#Iea#New Energy Outlook#Neo#Bloomberg
power-technology.com

RES and Octopus Energy to develop green hydrogen plants in UK

UK-based energy companies RES and Octopus Energy have entered a partnership to develop green hydrogen plants across the UK with a £3bn ($4.1bn) investment. RES and Octopus Renewables, the generation arm of Octopus Energy Group, will combine their capital and knowledge to build and operate green hydrogen plants. The companies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Team plans 400MW Salalah hydrogen plant

An international consortium plans to develop a green hydrogen and green ammonia plant in Oman’s Salalah Free Zone (SFZ). The alternative energy business unit of Oman’s OQ, Japan’s Marubeni Corporation, Ireland-headquartered Linde and the UAE’s Dubai Transport Company (Dutco) have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for the development of the project, SalalaH2.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

U.S. Government Plans to Scale Up Solar

Large-scale solar power has long been plagued with challenges as technology developed; however, wind and solar power are now the cheapest forms of new-build electricity generation in most of the world. U.S. President Joe Biden has set a goal for 100% clean energy in the U.S. by 2035. In order...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up

The companies are actively collaborating to identify and develop projects to establish the infrastructure required to deliver low-cost and low-carbon hydrogen at scale. TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) and Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA) have announced that they have agreed to collaborate on co-developing, constructing, operating and owning large-scale hydrogen production facilities in the United States and Canada.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Large clusters of solar power stations

We have seen that the world’s largest individual solar power plants now have AC capacity in excess of 1 GW. Meanwhile, solar parks, where several projects are co-located in one organized site, are expanding from about 3 GW towards 5 GW or more. This ‘solar park’ model is most widely...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
floridaweekly.com

Let the sun shine on the new TESLA SOLAR ROOF

FOR ANDY HILL, SUSTAINABILITY IS A common theme throughout his life. He owns a socially responsible investment firm that evaluates the environmental, social and governance impact of companies as well as their projected returns. He has driven a Tesla electric vehicle for the past three years. And he’s had traditional...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Orascom team wins 500MW wind farm deal

A consortium led by Egypt’s Orascom Construction has signed an agreement with Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company to develop a 500MW wind farm in Ras Ghareb in the Gulf of Suez. The consortium contains France’s Engie and Japan’s Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation, a joint venture of Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Tokyo...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Ineos to invest $2.3bn in green hydrogen production in Europe

British chemical company Ineos has announced plans to invest more than €2bn ($2.31bn) in electrolysis projects to produce zero-carbon hydrogen across Europe. The first projects will be built in Norway, Germany and Belgium over the next ten years. The company also plans to build facilities in the UK and France.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Thermal power will continue to dominate annual power generation in Mexico until 2030

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Mexico Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape’, discusses the power market structure of Mexico and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

