Large-scale solar: sun shines on the sector at last
After decades of technological development, it seems the dial is finally shifting in the favour of ramping up large-scale solar development. A recent renewable energy auction in Chile, for the 390 MW Likana Concentrated Solar Power project, received the lowest bid ever recorded ($0.03399/kWh) for a large-scale PV installation – not just in Latin America – but globally. The bid is part of a trend of falling prices for the green energy technology.www.power-technology.com
Comments / 0