CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GBP/USD retreats ahead of UK jobs data

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency prices rallied as Bitcoin crossed the important resistance at $57,000 for the first time since May this year. The rally pushed its total market capitalization to more than $1 trillion. The combined market cap of all digital currencies rallied to more than $2.3 trillion. There were several reasons why these currencies rallied. First, there are signs that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will allow Bitcoin futures to be listed. Analysts believe that this will lead to more demand for Bitcoin. Also, they cited its role as a hedge against inflation and the fact that hash rates have been on a bullish trend.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Eyeing 1.40 Resistance

The British pound continues to rise, with only one loss out of the past five sessions. The GBP/USD rose to the resistance level of 1.3835, its highest in a month, before settling around the 1.3800 level as of this writing. UK inflation for the month of September was within expectations, with CPI coming in at 3.1% and core CPI at 2.9% so the GBP's reaction was muted.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3766; (P) 1.3800; (R1) 1.3859; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for consolidation below 1.3833 temporary top. Further rise is expected as long as 1.3646 support holds. Above 1.3833 will resume the rebound from 1.3410 to 1.3912 key structural resistance. Firm break there will indicate that the correction from 1.4248 is complete with three waves down to 1.3410. Further rally would then be seen to retest 1.4248 high. However, break of 1.3646 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.3410 low.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 114.03. Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 3-year peak at 114.69 in Asia yesterday, subsequent retreat suggests Medium Term upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 113.89 (Tuesday), however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above 113.80 and yield a much-needed rebound later this week.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3800; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3705 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3995. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3615. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3525.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Usd#Gbp#Uk#Sec#British#Reuters#Gbp Usd#Gbpusd
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD jumps above 1.2300 amid US dollar rebound, WTI pullback

USD/CAD snaps a two-day downtrend as USD attempts a bounce. Risk-off mood extends into Europe amid renewed China Evergrande fears. WTI retreats from seven-year tops, undermines CAD, supporting the pair. USD/CAD is staging a decent comeback from four-month lows of 1.2289, heading towards 1.2350, in response to a broad-based rebound...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD turns south after hitting multi-month tops, below 0.7200

NZD/USD witnessed a modest pullback from multi-month tops touched earlier this Thursday. A softer risk tone, elevated bond yields benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted pressure. Rising bets for an additional RBNZ rate hike warrants caution for aggressive bearish traders. The NZD/USD pair extended its retracement slide from multi-month lows...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Yen gained some respite USD/JPY retreating from 47-month highs [Video]

Risk appetite held firm during Wednesday with further gains for equities and risk-related trades. US bond yields overall were little changed despite further underlying inflation concerns. Global equities made headway, but there was a more cautious tone on Thursday with a net retreat in Asia. The dollar lost ground amid...
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Rate Settles Above the 1.38 Benchmark

Having initially dropped lower, the pound rebounded to near a one-month high on Wednesday after investors concluded that a dip in September inflation was unlikely to prevent the Bank of England (BoE) from hiking interest rates soon. Consumer prices rose 3.1% in annual terms, easing back from 3.2% in August,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish bias stays intact above 1.3760

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase near 1.3800. GBP weakness on soft inflation data remained short-lived on Wednesday. GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in the three-week-old ascending channel. The British pound has managed to shake off the selling pressure on the soft inflation data on Wednesday and closed at its...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD's reversal from 1.1665 extends to 1.1620 session lows

The euro dips further end hits session lows near 1.1600. The USD firms up on inflation fears. EUR/USD is expected to return below 1.1600 – Scotiabank. The euro has extended its reversal from week-highs at 1.1665 to hit fresh session lows at 1.1600 during Thursday's late US session. The pair is giving away gains, after a three-day rally, weighed by higher demand for USD amid a sourer market sentiment.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin FOMO may push the price to $92-100K

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $67K before starting to come under selling pressure. Now, the coin is adding 1% over 24 hours and is trading around $64.5K. The first cryptocurrency's dominance index halted its growth, as demand for BTC activated a surge in demand for altcoins as well. The...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD rebounds further from monthly lows to the 1.2350 zone

US dollar strengthens versus commodity currencies as stocks and crude oil slide. USD/CAD extends gains during the American session, upside still seen as corrective. The USD/CAD is rising on Thursday after posting on Wednesday the lowest daily close since early July. The pair bottomed at 1.2288 on Asian hours and then bounced to the upside. During the American session it printed a fresh daily high at 1.2353 and then pulled back to 1.2345.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD keeps the red below 0.7500 mark, moves little post-US data

AUD/USD witnessed an intraday turnaround from multi-month tops touched earlier this Thursday. The risk-off impulse, elevated US bond yields revived the USD demand and exerted some pressure. The lack of follow-through selling warrants some caution before positioning for any corrective slide. The AUD/USD pair remained on the defensive through the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Testing support at 0.7160/70 as risk appetite fades

The New Zealand dollar closes a six-day rally, pulling back from 0.7215. The USD picks up, favored by a moderate risk aversion. NZD/USD: Upside bias remains positive while above 0.7160/70. The New Zealand dollar is about to put an end to a six-day rally against its American counterpart, weighed by...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD breaks below 1.3800 reach fresh monthly lows at 1.3776

The US Dollar is firmly up on the back of inflation concerns. US Initial Jobless Claims drop for the second-consecutive week, at 290K. GBP/USD: Will finish the year around 1.3800 – Scotiabank. The British pound extends its slide below 1.3800 during the New York session, losses 0.26%, trading at 1.3788...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Euro area Consumer Confidence declines to -4.8 in October vs. -5 expected

Consumer Confidence Indicator for euro area edged lower in October. EUR/USD continues to fluctuate around 1.1650 on Thursday. This report doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the common currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was posting small daily losses at 1.1642.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF attempts to pick up from session lows at 0.9170

The US dollar bounces up from 0.9170 and approaches 0.9200 area. The Swiss franc appreciates as market sentiment sours. USD/CHF: Below 0.9215, further corrective weakness is likely– Credit Suisse. The US dollar is attempting to set a bottom at 0.9170 five-week lows on the late US trading session. The pair...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy