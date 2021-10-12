Best sweet corn tricks ever
Last week’s mail certainly proved my theory that we have the best expert community going on here at Everyday Cheapskate. Even better, we’re willing to share. Dear Mary: I wish to share a sweet corn trick with you and your readers that allows you to cook fresh corn in the husk in the microwave. Cut through the husk right up to — not through — the cob at the stem end (where the ear was attached to the stalk) and all the way around. Microwave on high for three minutes per ear. Example: If you have two ears, microwave for six minutes. Remove from the microwave carefully, and then pull the corn right out of the husks. No muss, no hairy corn silk! — Dick.www.stardem.com
Comments / 0