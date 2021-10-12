CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivo V2115A 5G Phone Appears on TENAA with Renders and Full Specifications

Cover picture for the articleVivo V2115A 5G phone could be rebranded iQOO Z5. It features 64MP triple cameras, 44W fast charging, and a 6.67″ display. A new Vivo 5G phone has received certification from China’s TENAA regulatory body. The smartphone carries the model number V2115A. The TENAA listing reveals pretty much everything about the device as far as design and specifications are concerned. However, the marketing name of Vivo V2115A is still a mystery.

