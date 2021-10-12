CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Crash Reports Oct. 12

By Chris Howell, chrish@sedaliademocrat.com
Sedalia Democrat
 9 days ago

Creighton man in serious condition after Henry accident. Walter R. Purevich, 85, of Creighton, sustained serious injuries at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a Henry County accident. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kure Beach was driving south on state Route 7 on a 2011 Honda roadsmith Trike when he slowed to turn and was struck in the rear by a 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by Preston J. Cynor, 21, of Sedalia. Purevich’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and he was ejected.

