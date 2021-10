Dust and other aerosol particles in the atmosphere can join with water vapor to become cloud droplets. The formation of cloud droplets depends on the size and chemical composition of the aerosol particles and the humidity in the atmosphere, especially when above 100 percent. Scientists’ previous formulation of this problem assumed clouds formed only when the humidity rose above 100 percent, a condition scientists call supersaturation. This new research examined the effects of turbulence in the air. The research found that if the humidity falls below 100 percent, the primary driver of cloud formation transitions from a process dominated by supersaturation to a process dominated by small changes in humidity from turbulence. Those small changes mean that air that was previously thought too dry to form clouds will do so if turbulent fluctuations intermittently kick humidity above 100 percent.

