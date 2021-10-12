CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
XPhyto Reports Development Update for its Drug Delivery Business

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Rotigotine transdermal skin patch optimization and pivotal study planning underway. Rotigotine patch manufacturing, sales and marketing in preparation. Cannabinoid oral dissolvable film (ODF) programs advanced, CBD ODF ready for pilot study. Prioritization of additional near-term drug formulation programs underway. VANCOUVER, BC and BIBERACH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

