XPhyto Reports Development Update for its Drug Delivery Business

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release announcing they have submitted a revised Investigational New Drug module on the manufacturing of ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), containing documentation that confirmed Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is prepared to supply ZYESAMI on a commercial scale. According to the press release, NRx has also received notification that a European QP (Qualified Person) Auditor has completed an inspection at a separate manufacturing facility with no adverse findings. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

