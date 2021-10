Carphone Warehouse (via @evleaks) has published a promotional product page for both the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. While it’s unclear if this is an accident by the retailer or yet another example of Google “leaking” something about its upcoming flagship products to keep the hype train moving, it’s potentially one of the largest reveals yet. Many of the details included in the product pages about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have already been leaked anyway, but there are some tasty tidbits to find among the marketing blurb.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO