CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Climate activists call for investigation of Bolsonaro

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of climate lawyers is calling on the International Criminal Court to launch an investigation into Brazil’s president for possible crimes against humanity over his administration’s Amazon policies. The AllRise group filed a dossier Tuesday with the global court alleging that Jair Bolsonaro’s administration is responsible for a “widespread attack on the Amazon, its dependants and its defenders” that affects the global population. The call comes less than three weeks before the United Nations’ 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as the COP26, starts on Oct. 31 in Glasgow. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
swiowanewssource.com

Climate activists protest outside U.S. Capitol

Indigenous groups and other environmental activists marched to the Capitol as they continued a weeklong protest demanding that Congress and the Biden Administration stop new fossil fuel projects and act with greater urgency on climate change. (Oct. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Countries Historically Responsible for the Climate Emergency

The U.S. — by some distance — is responsible for the largest share of CO2 emissions from 1850 through to the present day, according to analysis published Tuesday by research group Carbon Brief. The research comes less than a month before the start of a critically important U.N. climate summit,...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

Climate activists block intersection near Dutch parliament

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of protesters from climate activist group Extinction Rebellion blocked a busy intersection Monday near the temporary home of the Netherlands' parliament, marking the start of a week of protests the group plans in The Hague before a U.N. climate conference that opens on Oct. 31.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
ladowntownnews.com

Climate demonstration brings together youth, climate activists

Young protestors and environmental activists gathered en masse for a 24-hour climate strike to advocate for the climate and demand, on a local and national level, a divestment from fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions. Youth Climate Strike LA (YCSLA), a group of young organizers in high school and college,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Why are activists calling for Cop26 to be cancelled?

Cop26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, which runs in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November, is billed as a crucial moment for the global fightback against global warming.Boris Johnson hyped the summit by calling it “a turning point for the world” during his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York last month, while Prince Charles told the BBC that humanity is drinking in the “last-chance saloon” when it comes to curbing carbon emissions, halting the global temperature increase and averting catastrophe.But Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who sensationally became the face of...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington City Paper

The Weekend Rundown: Indigenous Climate Activists and Underpaid Employees

Indigenous Climate Activists Protest At White House. On Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the District, Native Americans from across the country descended on downtown D.C. Hundreds of protesters from multiple tribes gathered outside the White House to plead for the declaration of a climate emergency. “We are going to put our...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Climate#Associated Press#Ap#Allrise#The United Nations
Shropshire Star

Environment activists will head to Cop26 on ‘climate train’

A group of around 500 people will head from Amsterdam to Glasgow on a specially chartered train. A group of environmental activists from around Europe will head to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow on board a specially chartered “climate train”. Around 500 people, who will also include representatives of the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Prince Charles: I understand climate activists' anger

The Prince of Wales has told the BBC he understands why campaigners from organisations like Extinction Rebellion take to the streets to demand action on climate change. In the interview at his home in Balmoral, Prince Charles said action such as blocking roads "isn't helpful". But he said he totally...
ENVIRONMENT
AdWeek

Powerful Campaign Calls on Brazil President Bolsonaro to pay for Environmental Crimes

Images in 2020 and 2019 of the Amazon Rainforest in flames rang alarm bells around the world—and there was one key culprit who hasn’t been brought to justice. A damning headline in Rolling Stone this year called President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro “the world’s most dangerous climate denier” for presiding over widespread rainforest destruction and failing to take action on climate change.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PRX

Bolsonaro faces Senate investigation over negligent COVID response

According to leaked portions of the Senate commission's report, the Bolsonaro government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the deaths of 600,000 people. The president is accused of committing nine crimes, including malfeasance, preventing health measures, illegal use of public funds and crimes against humanity. Brazil’s Senate has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Spanish court rules to extradite Venezuela spy chief to US

A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered the extradition of a former Venezuelan spy chief to the United States where he is wanted on charges of drug trafficking and belonging to a terror organization.Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for more than a decade advised the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez before breaking with his successor, had been resisting extradition since he was arrested in Spain in April 2019.Carvajal had avoided extradition to the U.S. when he was picked up in Aruba in 2014 on the same New York indictment that Spanish authorities acted on. He returned to Venezuela after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Israeli minister sees opportunity at UN climate conference

Israel’s new environmental protection minister has set some ambitious goals: She believes she can use her office to play an important role in the global battle against climate change while also promoting peace in the volatile Middle East Tamar Zandberg laid out her agenda in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. She says Israel, despite its small size and own inability to reach the global goal of zero net emissions by 2050, has the potential to be a key player. Zandberg said the country is eager to share its expertise...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Greenpeace chief warns of 'greenwashing' at UN climate talks

The head of environmental group Greenpeace on Thursday warned against efforts by countries and corporations at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow to “greenwash” their ongoing pollution of the planet.The summit hosted by Britain has been described as “ the world’s last best chance ” to prevent global warming from reaching dangerous levels, and it is expected to see a flurry of new commitments from governments and businesses to reduce their emissions of greenhouse gases.But climate campaigners say behind-the-scenes lobbying before the summit could hamper efforts to achieve an ambitious deal that would ensure the world stands a...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Defiant Bolsonaro denies Brazil senate committee's pandemic charges

A Brazilian senate committee on Wednesday recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face at least 10 charges, including crimes against humanity, over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides crimes against humanity, the president is accused of "quackery," inciting crime and violation of health measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Nicaragua detains business union leaders as crackdown widens

Nicaragua on Thursday arrested the top two leaders of the country's business owners' union, police said, bringing the number of government opponents detained ahead of next month's election to 39. Superior Council of Private Enterprise president Michael Healy and vice president Alvaro Vargas are being "investigated for the crime of money and asset laundering," police said in a statement. Since early June Nicaragua's authorities have arrested a host of opposition figures, including seven aspiring presidential hopefuls, as well as journalists and business, social and political leaders. The detainees face charges of trying to overthrow President Daniel Ortega, treason and threatening Nicaragua's sovereignty by, among other things, "applauding" sanctions and "inciting foreign interference."
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy