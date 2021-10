Two generations ago, the average American mother wasn’t in the labor force and had her first child in her early 20s. Today, mothers are more than twice as likely to be working or looking for work than not. And their careers are one of the reasons they tend to be closer to 30 when they first give birth. But moms remain far likelier than dads to stay home, a move that can affect pay and ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO