Watertown girls, boys fourth at Shorewood invite
SHOREWOOD — Watertown’s girls and boys cross country teams each finished fourth at the Shorewood Invitational at the Lincoln Park Golf Course on Friday. Alaena Tobin led Watertown’s girls, placing 11th in 21 minutes, 51 seconds. Mikaylah Fesser (16th, season-best 22:18), Meghan Hurtgen (47th, season-best 24:47), Julia Ostermann. (59th, 25:29) and Sofia Olson (60th, 25:29) also scored for the Goslings. Eva Wickboldt (66th, personal best 25:55) and Marissa Bischoff (70th, 26:31) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes.www.wdtimes.com
