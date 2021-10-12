High School scores, and a career highlight in Fairhaven, for Monday, Oct. 11

In a hard-fought SCC battle, Old Rochester (7-1-4) locked in a 1-0 shutout against Fairhaven (2-3-4), at Fairhaven. Maggie Nailor found the back of the cage on a straight shot from an offensive corner in the third quarter. The Bulldogs travel to Bourne on Wednesday. For Fairhaven, senior Mari Surprenant brought her "A" game and confidently brought the ball up from her defensive position all the way into the offensive circle multiple times, dodging many ORR players. On defense for Fairhaven, senior Caitlyn Tavares stopped the Bulldog attack multiple times. Fairhaven plays next on Tuesday against Seekonk at Fairhaven High, while Old Rochester plays Wednesday at Bourne.