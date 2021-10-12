New statewide program further protects youth from tobacco

Dr. Jennifer McElravey: 'Some outlets are following the law, but many are not.'Washington County has the opportunity to become the first county in Oregon to reduce the chances that its young people will become addicted to tobacco. As chair of the Washington County Public Health Advisory Council, and as a healthcare professional and parent of three teenagers, I suggest they take it. On Oct. 19, the county's Board of Commissioners will consider an ordinance that would restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products to 21 and older retail outlets. These are the same locations where adults can now buy...

