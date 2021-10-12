Need some Bitcoin ‘hopium?’ This chart calls for new BTC price all-time high by November

The bull case for bitcoin is fairly straightforward. Risk assets are on the up and up again, and bitcoin’s leading the way. It’s outperforming growth stocks at an unusually powerful pace this past month, something that in the past has preceded big breakouts for crypto. Even the heady narrative of currency debasement and hyperinflation still rings true for some, with stagflation the number one concern among investors. But forget the fantasies about what bitcoin’s utility may one day be – that doesn’t matter. What matters is that bitcoin history tells us that if it breaks out higher past a previous record, it pays to chase the rally. And in case you haven’t noticed, people are pretty hyped about this new ETF. It’s an undeniably bullish cocktail.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO