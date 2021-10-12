CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need some Bitcoin ‘hopium?’ This chart calls for new BTC price all-time high by November

By William Suberg
CoinTelegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) is on track to see new all-time highs this month and at least $72,000 in November if the latest price data is accurate. In a tweet on Tuesday, Filbfilb, an analyst at trading platform Decentrader, described what he said was an achievable price target for this month and next.

cointelegraph.com

CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin gains $2K in hours after BTC price bounces near previous all-time high

Bitcoin (BTC) passed $66,000 again on Oct. 21 after fresh macro turbulence sparked a retest of previous all-time highs. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD recovering from a dip to $64,000 overnight. The move had come in step with a comedown in stocks, which were reacting to...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Traders brace for a drop to $58K if Bitcoin price loses the $62K support

Whipsaw price action has returned to the cryptocurrency market after Bitcoin’s (BTC) price lost steam at $67,100 and retracted to the $62,000 level. An early morning 87% flash crash in the price of BTC at Binance US saw the price briefly touch $10,000 and it may have set the market on edge, but generally, it appears to have been an isolated event. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that bears have briefly taken control of the market with the price now fluctuating between $62,000 to $63,500.
STOCKS
SmartAsset

Bitcoin vs. Gold: Which Should You Buy?

The COVID-19 recession may have gotten you thinking about how to preserve your wealth. Many investors consider store-of-value assets like Bitcoin and gold as ways to preserve wealth. For example, gold has thousands of years behind it as a universally … Continue reading → The post Bitcoin vs. Gold: Which Should You Buy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
#Btc#Price Comparisons#Price Action#Filbfilb#Btc Usd#Twitter
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price flash crashes by 87% to $8K on Binance.US

Bitcoin (BTC) crashed to just $8,100 on Oct. 21 — but only if you were trading on Binance’s dedicated United States exchange, Binance.US. On Oct. 21, Binance.US suddenly printed a one-minute candle that took BTC/USD from $65,815 to $8,200 — a drop of 87%. “Shouldn’t be happening”. In what traders...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Caution – Is the BTC Breakout to All Time Highs Confirmed?

Bitcoin’s price may have charted a new all-time high, but it’s important to look for confirmation of the breakout as an indication of further upside. Bitcoin managed to complete a daily close above the previous all-time high at $64.8K at $66K. This is an early bullish signal, but it’s not enough to fully confirm the breakout.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin futures ETF hits $1B AUM in a record-breaking two days

Since the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF started trading this week, it has become the fastest fund ever to reach $1 billion in assets under management (AUM). The highly anticipated launch of the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund in the United States, BITO, has resulted in a number of milestone achievements.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
decrypt.co

Ethereum Follows Bitcoin's Lead, Hits All-Time High Price

You know the old saying, right? As goes Bitcoin, so goes Ethereum. Well, if the twin booms of decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs over the past year made you forget, it's time to remember. Just a few hours after Bitcoin reached a new all-time high price of $67,276 thanks to...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin futures ETFs: Good, but not quite there

The odds of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) before a physical Bitcoin ETF are higher than ever, courtesy of Chairman Gary Gensler’s now oft-repeated preference for the former. But here’s the issue: an ETF built around crypto futures isn’t the...
MARKETS
Forbes

Here’s Why Bitcoin ETFs Could Backfire On Bulls

The bull case for bitcoin is fairly straightforward. Risk assets are on the up and up again, and bitcoin’s leading the way. It’s outperforming growth stocks at an unusually powerful pace this past month, something that in the past has preceded big breakouts for crypto. Even the heady narrative of currency debasement and hyperinflation still rings true for some, with stagflation the number one concern among investors. But forget the fantasies about what bitcoin’s utility may one day be – that doesn’t matter. What matters is that bitcoin history tells us that if it breaks out higher past a previous record, it pays to chase the rally. And in case you haven’t noticed, people are pretty hyped about this new ETF. It’s an undeniably bullish cocktail.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Valkyrie Bitcoin futures ETF to launch on Nasdaq on Oct. 22

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin (BTC) futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) is poised to follow the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF is finally effective and is set to start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker BTF on Friday, Valkyrie confirmed to Cointelegraph on Thursday. The launch comes...
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

The Dangers of Day Trading

In its simplest form, day trading involves buying and selling a security within the same day. In reality, many day traders make multiple trades per day, sometimes in numerous securities. Money:...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin bulls set to net an $830M profit after Friday's BTC options expiry

Two or three weeks ago, when Bitcoin (BTC) was trading below $52,000, a trader betting on $65,000 by Oct. 22 would have been considered extremely optimistic. The fact that 98% of the put (sell) options for Bitcoin's weekly options expiry on Oct. 22 has been placed below that price proves that this is true.
STOCKS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Bitcoin sits below all-time high after U.S. ETF debut

  Published by Reuters   HONG KONG (Reuters) – Bitcoin hovered below record levels on Wednesday, the day after the first U.S. bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) began trading, a development that market participants say is likely to drive investment into the digital asset. The world’s leading cryptocurrency was last at $63,998, off 0.4%, but […] The post Bitcoin sits below all-time high after U.S. ETF debut appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin sees its highest ever daily close as BTC/Euro pair hits all-time highs

Bitcoin (BTC) failed to beat its all-time highs on Oct. 20, but a separate record kept bulls confident of a breakout. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching $64,490 on Bitstamp overnight. While inches from matching April’s peak, the action nonetheless sealed Bitcoin’s highest-ever daily close —...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price targets $125,000 as next major all-time high

Bitcoin price makes new all-time highs and cracks above the $65,000 level. Bitcoin enters into a new price discovery mode as buyers now attempt to find a new ceiling. New Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSE ticker: BITO) surpassed $1 billion in trading volume on Tuesday. Bitcoin price created history again as...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price eyes $65K breakout as BTC exchange reserves fall to 2018 lows

Bitcoin’s (BTC) ongoing price rally above $64,000 has coincided with a substantial drop in its reserves across all exchanges. According to data provided by CryptoQuant — a South Korea-based blockchain analytics service — the amount of Bitcoin held in exchanges’ wallets dropped to as low as 2.379 million BTC earlier this week, the lowest in more than three years. Currently, the reserves are around 2.38 million BTC.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Bitcoin sets high, tops $66,000 on mainstreaming excitement

Bitcoin jumped to a record high Wednesday morning, topping $66,000, as it rides a wave of excitement about getting further mainstreamed by the financial establishment. Bitcoin was trading at $66,109 as of 10:04 a.m. Eastern time. It’s rallied back after sinking below $30,000 during the summer to top its prior record set in April. That prior all-time high was nearly $64,889, according to Coindesk.A day earlier, the first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin attracted huge interest from investors looking to get into the surging field of cryptocurrencies. Shares of the ProShares BitCoin Strategy ETF changed hands 24.1 million in a resounding debut. The ETF doesn’t invest directly in Bitcoin. It instead invests in the futures market tied to Bitcoin, but the industry sees the ETF as offering a way for a new class of investors to get involved in Bitcoin.
STOCKS

