The cryptocurrency industry is expected to grow long into the future. Anyone can see evidence of this in the value of all cryptocurrencies in circulation, which has already passed $1 trillion as of the beginning of 2021, with no signs of slowing down. Although the market itself has faced some downturns, even its lowest lows show growth from the prices in previous years. Industry analysts suggest that this, in part, is due to the technology itself being positioned to transform the entire financial industry, an endeavor that won't disappear overnight.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO