5 Breakfast Recipes to Combat Belly Fat / Inflammation
Belly fat, aka visceral fat that is deep in the belly, is different than the type you pinch under the skin– it is much more metabolically and chemically active, strongly associated with how well you respond to insulin and dietary carbohydrates, and also very closely linked with inflammation in the body. Insulin resistance is a condition in which your body does not respond appropriately to insulin, the hormone that controls the amount of glucose, (sugar) in your blood, and excess insulin in your body leads to weight gain –especially belly fat plus it makes it much harder to lose weight! Each decade we age, we lose muscle, experience hormonal changes, and often have added stressors in our life – all of which are major factors that can adversely affect our response to insulin. There are hundreds of studies that confirm that excess visceral fat is an independent marker for various diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, aging, brain disease, depression, Alzheimer’s, and even death.www.womenfitness.net
