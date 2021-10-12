Evan Longoria’s homer leads Giants to 1-0 win over Dodgers

Friday brought us a full slate of playoff baseball. And it did not disappoint. The Astros and White Sox got the day started with Game 2 of their ALDS matchup. Charlie Morton and Corbin Burnes dueled in Milwaukee for the first game between the Braves and Brewers. The Red Sox and Rays brought the firepower for their second meeting. Finally, Logan Webb and the Giants saved the best for last in a historical start against the Dodgers in Game 1 of their anticipated NLDS matchup.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO