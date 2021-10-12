Whicker: Dodgers’ margin of error disappears, but they’ve handled that before
Instead, the Dodgers will try to extend this season with a pitching plan that Manager Dave Roberts did not divulge Monday night, either because he didn't know what this 1-0, Game 3 loss did to the original plan, or because he didn't want to tell the San Francisco Giants that they would see Walker Buehler two nights before they were supposed to. They probably won't be surprised. They never are.www.dailydodgers.com
