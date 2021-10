The 2021 Yamamoto Pro took place October 17th, in San Marino, Italy. This is the complete results, recap, and breakdown from this bodybuilding contest. There is no downtime in the world of bodybuilding, which is why just one week after the 2021 Mr. Olympia, things keep rolling on with another contest. The Yamamoto Pro was the first IFBB Pro League contest after the Olympia, albeit it is not the first qualifier for the 2022 Olympia.

FITNESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO