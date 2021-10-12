CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil rises for fourth day amid energy crunch

By Aaron Sheldrick
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Oct 12): Oil prices reversed early losses to extend gains on Tuesday into a fourth day amid a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in major economies. Brent crude was up 21 cents or 0.3% at $83.86 a barrel at 0632 GMT, the highest in...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

China wants to cool coal prices. Similar moves for metals, crude failed

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Oct 21): China's latest attempt to lower runaway commodity prices, this time for thermal coal, is likely to follow a familiar pattern of initial success followed by failure. So far this year, Beijing has acted to cool prices for metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc and iron ore,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Oil mixed, but solid US demand underpins sentiment

TOKYO (Oct 21): Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, paring earlier gains, as some investors scooped up profits from the recent rally while solid demand in the United States and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid surging prices underpinned market sentiment. Brent crude futures fell 11...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Crude Oil#Natural Gas#Oanda
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil remains near multi-year highs as energy crunch persists

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil futures rose on Tuesday and were near multi-year highs as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe, while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs. The Brent crude benchmark rose 75...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Qatar
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil rises as U.S. crude stockpiles dwindle

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell and inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years. Brent crude futures rose 74 cents, or 0.87%, to $85.82 a barrel, lingering close to multi-year highs. November U.S....
TRAFFIC
Forbes

Energy Crisis 2021: How Bad Is It, And How Long Will It Last?

Trying to bounce back from Covid, the world has run headlong into an energy crisis. The last spike of this magnitude popped the 2008 bubble. Crude oil is up 65% this year to $83 per barrel. Gasoline, above $3 per gallon in most of the country, is more costly than any time since 2014, with inventories at the lowest level in five years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Remain Elevated As The Energy Crunch Worsens

With WTI trading above 80 per barrel, shale drillers in the US are increasingly likely to reduce capital discipline and use their recent cash windfall on new drilling rigs in 2022. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects US shale output to increase in November, albeit by a mere 76,000...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors depressed motor vehicle output, further evidence that supply constraints were hampering economic growth.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Oil touches multiyear highs with energy crunch intensifying

Oil surged to multiyear highs, spurred by an energy-supply crunch as winter approaches. Brent for December settlement rose one per cent to $85.69/bbl by 1:22 p.m. in London, after trading as high as $86.04. WTI for November delivery rose 1.5 per cent to $83.52 in New York. It earlier reached...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Returning to coal amid energy crunch would be climate 'tragedy' -EU

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The European Union’s head of climate change policy said that returning to using dirty energy from coal during the current energy crunch is “not a smart move” and markets should seize the opportunity to transition into renewables. The collective industrial recovery this year following the coronavirus pandemic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy