ND Highway Patrol: Fargo man suffers serious injuries after jumping from moving vehicle on I-29

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was injured after jumping from a moving vehicle in Fargo. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday on I-29 at the 13th Avenue South exit. The State Patrol says the 33-year-old Fargo man was a passenger in the southbound vehicle when he attempted to jump out. He was partially run over by the vehicle before trying to leap over the concrete guardrail of the 13th Avenue overpass.