NFL

"More Relaxed" Andre Dillard Easing Pain of Not Having Lane Johnson

10 days ago
Yardbarker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sticker with Lane Johnson’s No. 65 made its way onto Nick Sirianni’s visor on Sunday, right next to numbers 55 and 56. That raised speculation that maybe this personal matter that has sidelined the Eagles’ right tackle for the last two games could be season-ending. That’s the case with No....

EagleMaven

Lane Johnson Limited in Return to Practice

PHILADELPHIA – Fletcher Cox put it best when asked about the return of Lane Johnson to practice on Wednesday. “We all have real-life problems,” said the Eagles defensive tackle about the team’s Pro Bowl right offensive tackle. “We’re all human. I think sometimes people don’t realize. They think that we’re bulletproof. That’s the funny part about it, but we all have his back and look forward to seeing No. 65 on Sunday.”
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Derrick Gunn says it is not likely Lane Johnson will play in Eagles vs. Panthers

It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles might be without Lane Johnson again this weekend. Despite reportedly returning to Philly on Wednesday, the Eagles’ starting right tackle did not attend the team’s Thursday practice. Derrick Gunn also shared the following intel on 97.5 The Fanatic:. For those unaware, Gunn seems to...
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 7

The first Bye Week of the NFL season has concluded, seeing quite a few blowouts mixed in amidst several exhilarating overtime finishes. Big fantasy names like Antonio Gibson disappointed by finishing outside of the top-36, while back-up running backs rookie Khalil Herbert and Darrel Williams both produced RB1 finishes. Even the wide receiver landscape is wildly unstable, as Marvin Jones Jr., K.J. Osborn, A.J. Green, and Donovan Peoples-Jones all hit their ceiling in Week 6 due to game script and continuously thinning depth charts. The Cardinals remain the lone undefeated team after a dominant road win over the Browns without their head coach. At the same time, Jacksonville finally found the win column with a walk-off 53-yard kick during the early window in London.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Eagles’ Lane Johnson Ruled Out For Sunday Against Panthers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles officially ruled out offensive tackle Lane Johnson for Sunday against the Panthers as he continues to deal with a personal matter, but they are getting a key piece of their offensive line back. Starting tackle Jordan Mailata will play after missing time with a knee...
NFL
chatsports.com

Lane Johnson OUT, Jordan Mailata will play in Eagles vs. Panthers

Nick Sirianni met with the media on Friday afternoon and offered some updates on Philadelphia Eagles player availability for this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Sirianni said that Lane Johnson will NOT be suiting up on Sunday. Johnson missed the entire week of practice due to a “personal matter.” John Clark offered some a little more insight on this situation:
NFL
NBC Sports

Lane Johnson remains out of Eagles practice

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was an unexpected scratch for last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs because of a personal matter and he’s yet to return to the field. According to multiple reports from Eagles practice, Johnson was not on the field for Thursday’s session. He was out on Wednesday as well, so it is starting to look like a pretty big stretch for him to be ready to go for Sunday’s game in Carolina.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lane Johnson is back in Philadelphia, but he remains out

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson missed Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and hasn’t practiced this week due to a personal matter. The Eagles have been discreet about the situation, and rightfully so. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Johnson returned to the team facility on Thursday and “met with...
NFL
USA Today

Panthers inquired about Eagles OT Andre Dillard in offseason

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer is trying, y’all. So, if you haven’t already, cut the man a little slack when it comes to repairing the offensive line. Fitterer and the Panthers, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan, were one of a few parties interested in trading for Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard during the offseason. Caplan noted the inquiry on the Inside the Birds podcast this past Sunday ahead of the teams’ Week 5 matchup.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni hopes Lane Johnson will be back this season

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the visitor’s press conference room in the bowels of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, after his team finished off a come from behind 21-18 win against the Carolina Panthers Sunday. Want more Eagles coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Nick Sirianni unsure if Lane Johnson will return this year

Nick Sirianni said Monday he’s not certain three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson will return to the team this year. Johnson has missed the Eagles’ last two games because of an undisclosed personal matter. He traveled to Oklahoma last week and has since returned to Philly but has not rejoined the team.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

LANE JOHNSON DRIVING BACK FROM OK: IFFY FOR BIRDS-PANTHERS

Eagles RT Lane Johnson didn’t practice again today after missing yesterday’s drills too. That’s because, according to Derrick Gunn, Johnson is still driving back from Oklahoma where he was tending to a “personal matter.”. It sounds as if he’ll miss this Sunday’s game at Carolina after missing last Sunday’s loss...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

JOHNSON OUT AGAIN, SO EAGLES START MAILATA AT RT, DILLARD AT LT

Eagles RT Lane Johnson will not play tonight against the Bucs at the Linc because of a personal issue. It’s his third consecutive game missed. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday that he did not know if Johnson would return to the team this year. The Eagles started Jordan...
NFL
EagleMaven

Jason Kelce Takes You Inside the Evolution on Andre Dillard

PHILADELPHIA - If anyone can take you inside the development of a young NFL offensive lineman, it's Jason Kelce, the well-spoken center of the Eagles who arrived in Philadelphia as an undersized sixth-round pick in 2011 and has since built a strong case for a potential future in Canton. One...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles News: Andre Dillard quietly playing well

Dillard has been quietly playing well. The reason why no one is talking about him is a good thing because it means he is not making many mistakes and is not putting the offense in bad situations. According to Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking grades, Dillard received the highest grade out of the five starting offensive linemen. Dillard did not allow a sack against a Panthers defense that was ranked third in the league in total yards allowed heading into the game. Sunday’s performance has been consistent with the way Dillard has played since taking the place of Jordan Mailata at left tackle after Mailata sprained his knee before the team’s Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jason Kelce explains how Andre Dillard overcame slow start to career

Andre Dillard wasn’t playing well enough. And he knew it. And that’s what sets him apart from other Eagles offensive linemen who started out slowly but never evolved. Jason Kelce said it was Dillard’s realization that he needed to improve combined with the physical tools he already had that got him where he is now: An effective left tackle who has revived his career in Year 3.
NFL

