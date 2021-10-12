"More Relaxed" Andre Dillard Easing Pain of Not Having Lane Johnson

Dillard has been quietly playing well. The reason why no one is talking about him is a good thing because it means he is not making many mistakes and is not putting the offense in bad situations. According to Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking grades, Dillard received the highest grade out of the five starting offensive linemen. Dillard did not allow a sack against a Panthers defense that was ranked third in the league in total yards allowed heading into the game. Sunday’s performance has been consistent with the way Dillard has played since taking the place of Jordan Mailata at left tackle after Mailata sprained his knee before the team’s Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO