Japan working on starting COVID-19 booster shots by year-end

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -The Japanese government is working on starting COVID-19 booster shots by year-end, deputy chief cabinet secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a news conference on Tuesday. Isozaki added that details such as who

kdal610.com

Japan PM Kishida vows to devote himself to ending COVID-19 crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Friday he would do his utmost to lead the country out of the COVID 19-induced national crisis. “I’m determined to devote body-and-soul to overcome this national crisis with the people, carve out a new era and pass on to the next generation a country whose citizens are rich at heart,” Kishida said in his first policy speech to parliament.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan's PM interrupts campaign as N Korea test fires missile

Japan s new prime minister interrupted his first day of election campaigning on Tuesday, as he returned to the capital of Tokyo to deal with rising regional tensions following North Korea's test-firing of a missile earlier in the day.Fumio Kishida's campaign was already off to a rocky start, with media polls showing his support rating sliding. Tuesday was the first official day of campaigning for nationwide legislative elections scheduled for Oct. 31.“I will drastically strengthen our defense capabilities. The Kishida administration is determined to protect our land, territorial sea and air space as well as the people’s lives and...
POLITICS
Poland to make COVID booster shots available to all adults

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland is planning to make third doses of the coronavirus vaccine available to all adults “over the next few weeks”, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday. “Those over 18 who had their last dose at least six months ago will be able to get another dose,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into orbit, a setback in the country's attempts to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations. Even now, only six nations -- not including North Korea -- have successfully launched a one-tonne payload on their own rockets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Singapore says healthcare system risks being 'overwhelmed' as virus surges

Singapore's healthcare system is at risk of being "overwhelmed" by surging coronavirus infections, government officials warned Wednesday, a day after the city-state expanded quarantine-free travel as it shifts its approach to dealing with the pandemic. The health ministry reported 18 deaths on Wednesday -- Singapore's highest toll in a single day -- and 3,862 more cases, just shy of the record 3,994 tallied the day before. "At the current situation, we face considerable risk of the healthcare system being overwhelmed," Lawrence Wong, co-chair of a government task force fighting Covid-19, said before the new figures were released. Wong, who is also the finance minister, said nearly 90 percent of isolation beds in hospitals have been filled and more than two-thirds of intensive care unit beds are occupied.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UK reports 223 COVID-19 deaths, most since March

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday reported 223 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, the highest figure since March, according to official data. A total of 43,738 new cases were also registered. (Reporting by Costas Pitas)
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japanese Olympic gymnast suffers serious spinal injury in fall

Japan’s Hitomi Hatakeda pulled out of the women’s all-around final at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after the 21-year-old suffered a serious spinal injury during a training fall, the Japan Gymnastics Association said. Hatakeda, who appeared at the Tokyo Olympics, injured her spine while training on the uneven bars...
AFP

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists. Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions. Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

India administers one billionth Covid jab

India administered its one billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday as it fights its way back from a devastating surge in cases that brought the health system close to collapse. "As Indian families recover from the recent devastating Covid-19 wave, for many this milestone means hope." - 279 days - Only China's government, which says it has given out more than 2.3 billion shots, has administered more doses than India.
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

China: We Didn’t Secretly Fly Terrifying New Hypersonic Missile Around the World

On Saturday, the Financial Times published a startling account of a new nuclear-capable hypersonic missile fired by China earlier this year that was so advanced that it astounded the U.S. intelligence community. On Monday, the Chinese government insisted that the missile doesn’t exist. The FT’s report stated that the missile circled the globe during a test in August before it slammed down a few miles from its intended target, with one U.S. official commenting to the newspaper: “We have no idea how they did this.” However, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian claimed the reports are mistaken, and the test was nothing but a routine spacecraft check. “This was not a missile, this was a spacecraft,” he said. “This is of great significance for reducing the cost of spacecraft use.” Asked if the FT report was wrong, the spokesman replied: “Yes.” The FT report cited five unnamed sources said to be familiar with the test.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Telegraph

How the US faces catastrophic defeat by China or Russia in a hypersonic Third World War

The recent test of a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile by China is a reminder that any future major war between great powers will look very different to the last. In addition to hypersonic weapons - launched into space and gliding to targets - we can probably also expect Artificial Intelligence "drone swarms", and autonomous rockets delivering vehicles and supplies to battlefields.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.

