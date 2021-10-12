CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Advance, Giants Take Lead On Dodgers

By Tom King
95.5 FM WIFC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON, MASS (WSAU) –The Red Sox are heading to the ALCS with a victory at Fenway Park. The Sox walked off the Rays 6-5 to eliminate Tampa Bay in four games in the ALDS. Kike Hernandez drove home the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth. Rafael Devers got the Red Sox on the board with a three-run homer in a five-run third inning.

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
