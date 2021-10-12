CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Is Making a Movie About the Creation of Disneyland

Matt Singer
It’s already “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but at this point we might want to add a second nickname: “The Most Mythologized Theme Park Ever.”. Disney+ already has a variety of programs about the creation of Disneyland and various other Disney parks available to stream, like Behind the Attraction and The Imagineering Story. They also have several of the vintage Disneyland television show episodes from the 1950s about the park’s development. Clearly, it’s something their audience has an appetite for. And now the streaming service is making a historical fiction film about “Walt Disney’s journey to building Disneyland.”

David Gordon Green To Direct Movie About Walt Disney’s Building Of Disneyland; Cavalry Media To Produce

David Gordon Green is set to direct a movie at Disney Studios for Disney+ about Walt Disney's journey to building Disneyland, the "Happiest Place on Earth." Evan Spiliotopoulos, who has a history writing on such Disney projects as The Jungle Book 2, Pooh's Heffalump Movie, Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure and the $1.26 billion-grossing live-action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, is set to write. Cavalry Media and producer...
MOVIES
