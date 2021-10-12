CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Women’s volleyball season continues with Pac-12 play

By BRYCE WINTEROWD
Daily Trojan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen’s volleyball defeated No. 24 Colorado 3-1 Sunday at the Galen Center. This was USC’s first win against a ranked opponent this season. The final score was 25-19, 27-25, 20-25, 25-23 in favor of the Trojans. Before the victory Sunday, the Trojans suffered back-to-back losses against No. 15 Washington and No. 13 Utah last week. USC now sits at 7-8 overall and 3-3 in conference matchups. Here’s a rundown of the team’s status as it continues Pac-12 play.

dailytrojan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for 'preliminary investigations'

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Wednesday night for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The queen was back at her desk at Windsor Castle by Thursday afternoon and undertaking light duties. No other details about the queen's condition are currently available. "Following medical advice to rest for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
City
Washington, CA
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#12 Play#Trojans#The Sun Devils#Uc Berkeley
The Associated Press

COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy