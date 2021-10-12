Women’s volleyball season continues with Pac-12 play
Women’s volleyball defeated No. 24 Colorado 3-1 Sunday at the Galen Center. This was USC’s first win against a ranked opponent this season. The final score was 25-19, 27-25, 20-25, 25-23 in favor of the Trojans. Before the victory Sunday, the Trojans suffered back-to-back losses against No. 15 Washington and No. 13 Utah last week. USC now sits at 7-8 overall and 3-3 in conference matchups. Here’s a rundown of the team’s status as it continues Pac-12 play.dailytrojan.com
