Do You Think Brittany Mahomes is Giving a Bad Look Online When Chiefs Lose?

By Billy Jenkins
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before we even begin this conversation, just like so many other in East Texas I'm a fan of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Not only because they have have an amazing story from East Texas but they genuinely seem like great people. While I haven't met either of them personally, I'm also a big fan of their dogs Steel and Silver (@steel_silver_mahomes) who have their own Instagram and I suggest you give them a follow. But this past week the KC Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes struggled against a very good Buffalo Bills football team and Brittany was vocal on social media that many people are calling a bad look for such a successful person and wife of an NFL star. So, do you think it's time for Brittany Mahomes to stop jumping on social media when the Chiefs are struggling?

Comments / 30

Herewego
9d ago

Well, She's surely not helping her hubbies image. It's ok to post baby pictures and family time,but try staying away from putting your comments about football. This is what we call"Interference".

Reply(7)
21
cat20
9d ago

yes ... shes making a mess by opening her mouth the way she does... I believe she's effecting his game... with the baby and the wedding next year he's had to much going on so it's not helping him to focus

Reply
12
kevinTX
9d ago

my personal opinion is for her to be quite on Twitter about the game....nobody needs to hear her opinion even if we agree....it draws unwanted attention.

Reply
10
