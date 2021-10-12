CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador to build $4M veterinary hospital using profits from Bitcoin trust

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalvadoran President Nayib Bukele has announced plans to invest part of the $4 million worth of profits the country has amassed from its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings to invest into constructing a new veterinary hospital in

www.investing.com

95.5 FM WIFC

Volaris in El Salvador set to accept bitcoin

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – Low-cost airline Volaris will accept bitcoin in El Salvador, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said Tuesday. “This allows us to increase the offering of flights for Salvadorans, in addition to being the first airline in the world to accept bitcoin and of course Chivo wallet,” Bukele said in comments at a Volaris event shared on Twitter by the official account for the president’s office.
LIFESTYLE
investing.com

The Balance of Bitcoin’s Use in El Salvador One Month After Its Legalization

The Balance of Bitcoin’s Use in El Salvador One Month After Its Legalization. The problems in the use of the Chivo Wallet have not been completely overcome. There are still complaints from users, some of whom claim to have lost money. President Nayib Bukele announced that about $2 million per...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

El Salvador prefers Bitcoin over the US dollar

El Salvador is on a mission to popularize the use of Bitcoin within the country’s borders and it may be reaching its goal, one citizen, at a time. According to President Nayib Bukele, the adoption of Bitcoin was gaining momentum as the citizens were increasingly exchanging their U.S. dollars for Bitcoin.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Reports of Fraud Mar El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey

In a week that saw bitcoin rocket to near previous highs, El Salvador’s own grand experiment with embracing the crypto as legal tender seems to be getting some pushback. At this writing, bitcoin is trading at more than $61,000, well within highs of roughly $64,000. But the mechanics of getting bitcoin more firmly entrenched into El Salvador’s daily life is proving to be a challenge. Security issues have arisen, according to reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

El Salvador explores bitcoin mining powered by volcanos

BERLIN, El Salvador (AP) — At a geothermal power plant near El Salvador’s Tecapa volcano, 300 computers whir inside a trailer as they make complex mathematical calculations day and night verifying transactions for the cryptocurrency bitcoin. The pilot project has inspired a rash of volcano emojis from President Nayib Bukele, who made bitcoin legal tender in September, and promises of cheap, renewable energy for so-called bitcoin “mining.” Such operations have been criticized elsewhere in the world for the massive amounts of electricity they use and the resulting carbon footprint. Bukele and others say El Salvador’s geothermal resources _ generating electricity from high-pressure steam produced by the volcano’s subterranean heat _ could be a solution.
INDUSTRY
zycrypto.com

Bank Of Spain Pokes Several Holes In El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

Spain’s apex bank criticizes El Salvador’s method of adopting bitcoin as legal tender. It cites the lack of transparency as a major flaw in the process which could prove fatal to the cause. El Salvador has been hit with a slew of criticisms but has managed to notch its list...
WORLD
ambcrypto.com

What concerns the Bank of Spain regarding Bitcoin and El Salvador

Bitcoin is not a new name for most nations by now. Owing to the popularity of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies have also become quite popular and many countries were now moving to either regulate it or just place an outright ban. Then there was El Salvador that was embracing Bitcoin to a whole new level by declaring it a legal tender.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

A First Look At The Chivo App, El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet

In this episode of “Bitcoin, Explained” (formerly known as “The Van Wirdum Sjorsnado”), hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost discussed the Chivo application, the Bitcoin wallet and payment terminal provided by the government of El Salvador. This episode is a little bit different from other episodes of “Bitcoin, Explained,”...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketRealist

Vitalik Buterin Criticizes El Salvador's Mandatory Bitcoin Adoption

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin responded to a Reddit post about an "unpopular opinion" that Buterin shared regarding El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and his approach to a mandatory Bitcoin (BTC) adoption policy. President Bukele claimed that many Bitcoin maximalists "uncritically praise," which Buterin said is a "reckless" sentiment. Article continues...
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

‘Identity Theft’ Criminals Plundering El Salvador Bitcoin Wallet Funds

The media in El Salvador has reported that some citizens are resorting to “identity theft” in a bid to obtain USD 30 worth of bitcoin (BTC) through the government’s Chivo wallet and app. The government has attempted to incentivize downloads by offering citizens the funds as a golden hello, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Ethereum Co-Founder Opposes El Salvador Bitcoin Adoption Policy

Co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Vitalik Buterin is speaking out against the policy of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) usage mandatory for merchants and businesses, saying it was against cryptocurrency’s “ideals of freedom.”. What Happened: Buterin says the policy of pushing people to use bitcoin...
CURRENCIES
zycrypto.com

Blockchain.com Executive Blasts El Salvador’s Method Of Bitcoin Adoption

Blockchain.com’s co-founder thinks that there are “valid criticisms” in El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption. El Salvador’s adoption of the crypto has not been the smoothest of rides with pockets of protests springing in the capital. The country has forged ahead, increasing its BTC holdings and offering incentives for the use of...
ECONOMY
pymnts

El Salvador’s President a Bitcoin Booster, But Data Point to Uneven Embrace

Roughly a month into the grand bitcoin experiment in El Salvador, how it’s going depends on how you look at it. In the “it’s going gangbusters” camp, we might present as Exhibit A the fast and furious tweets of President Bukele, who said on that social media platform Thursday (Oct. 7), “Since yesterday, Salvadorans are inserting more cash (to buy #bitcoin) than what they are withdrawing from the ATMs. And if we add remittances (almost $2 million per day), the incoming USD QUADRUPLES the outflow. This is very surprising so early in the game.”
WORLD
finovate.com

Cryptocurrencies, Financial Inclusion, and a Look at El Salvador’s Big Bitcoin Bet

One of the biggest experiments in bringing cryptocurrencies to the mainstream is taking place in the small Central American nation of El Salvador. Earlier this summer, the country’s legislative assembly authorized granting Bitcoin status as legal tender inside El Salvador beginning September 7th. One month after Bitcoin joined the U.S. dollar as the second official currency in the country, what can be said of the project so far?
CURRENCIES
Business Wire

Tech Innovators Lead the Charge to Ensure Bitcoin Adoption in El Salvador is a Success

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bitcoin Alliance, a new alliance between Banco Hipotecario, TESOBE - the company behind the Open Bank Project - API3, Qredo and Sovryn will bring forth the next generation of Blockchain applications offering open banking solutions to provide financial inclusion to all in El Salvador. El Salvador's groundbreaking Bitcoin Law entered into force on September 7, 2021, introducing unfamiliar challenges for traditional financial institutions as well as more specific consumer needs related to bitcoin storage and currency exchange. Together, leaders in the blockchain space will utilize their resources and knowledge to facilitate a smooth adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, ensuring citizens reap the benefits of digital banking and national infrastructure can handle this momentous change.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

One Month On, El Salvador's Bitcoin Use Grows but Headaches Persist

EL ZONTE, El Salvador (Reuters) - A growing number of El Salvadorans have experimented with bitcoin since the country became the first to adopt it as legal tender last month, with a couple of million dollars sent daily by migrants using the cryptocurrency. But only a fraction of the Central...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts After Sudden Listing From Crypto Giant Coinbase

A little-known altcoin is in the midst of a meteoric price rally after gaining support from crypto exchange leader Coinbase. In a new blog post, the company announced that it will launch support for Assemble Protocol (ASM) on Coinbase Pro. The move sent the low-cap coin’s price skyrocketing 217% from...
RETAIL
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS

