Earnings continue to impress as 84% of S&P 500 companies have topped expectations. U.S. stocks are hovering near record highs, but seem poised to consolidate until investors know what will be the final version of Biden’s economic package and until next week’s earnings updates from the rest of the mega-cap tech stocks. The U.S. economy is still on solid footing, but now inflation remains the biggest threat. The commodity move higher may continue as rising production costs and some COVID outbreaks could continue to derail output.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO