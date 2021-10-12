CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas should use Bitcoin mining to capture wasted natural gas: Sen. Ted Cruz

Cover picture for the articleUnited States Senator Ted Cruz believes that his country should be using natural gas to mine Bitcoin (BTC) instead of flaring it. Speaking during Friday’s Texas Blockchain Summit, Senator Cruz asserted that Bitcoin mining can be used to monetize energy created through oil and gas extraction rather than burning it, arguing that there is “enormous opportunity for Bitcoin [...] to capture that gas instead of wasting it.”

Vice

Ted Cruz Says Bitcoin Mining Can Fix Texas’ Crumbling Electric Grid

Texas’ energy grid has problems. Those issues were laid bare this past winter when a storm put the state in a deep freeze, causing blackouts for millions and killing hundreds of people. Sen. Ted Cruz told a cryptocurrency conference in Austin last week that he believes the state’s Bitcoin mining boom could repair its floundering energy grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

Russian officials consider proposal to mine Bitcoin with associated gas

The Russian government is considering a new project to mine Bitcoin (BTC) with associated petroleum gas. Vasiliy Shpak, deputy minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, has reportedly filed a proposal with the Russian central bank and the Ministry of Digital Development to use the country’s oil field equipment for mining cryptocurrency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Yellowhammer News

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz endorses Mo Brooks for U.S. Senate

Thursday, the 2022 U.S. Senate campaign for U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) announced it had earned the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). In the endorsement, Cruz asked his fellow conservatives to back Brooks. “Mo Brooks is a proven conservative who will fight to protect Alabama from Joe Biden’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thepostnewspaper.net

Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

Texas Senator Ted Cruz visited Galveston over the weekend during a regional Chamber of Commerce event. Photo by Donna Carter. Currently you have JavaScript disabled. In order to post comments, please make sure JavaScript and Cookies are enabled, and reload the page. Click here for instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your browser.
TEXAS STATE

