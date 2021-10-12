CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Facebook and Big Tobacco Got Wrong (but AI Governance Can Still Get Right)

By Anthony Habayeb
Cover picture for the articleClick to learn more about author Anthony Habayeb. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony to Congress about abusive algorithms and AI referenced Big Tobacco’s enormous influence and fall in the latter half of the 20th century. What’s challenging about the comparison, however, is that smoking is unequivocally bad for you. AI governance offers great promise to enhance our lives, so we need the software industry to avoid the catastrophic mistakes of tobacco. Companies should never knowingly ignore or try to spin the risks and harms of these technological advances. Now is the time to expect greater organizational transparency, governance, and accountability.

pymnts

Can AI Police Facebook? Maybe Not Just Yet, Report Says

While Facebook has routinely maintained that its artificial intelligence (AI) can police problems like violent content and hate speech on its platform, a new report suggests the tech isn’t that advanced. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Sunday (Oct. 17) on a review of internal Facebook documents that show that...
New York Post

How governments actually can — and should — tame Facebook

“Facebook and Big Tech are facing a Big Tobacco moment, a moment of reckoning.”. This was the prediction made last Tuesday by Richard Blumenthal, the 75-year-old senator from Connecticut, at the beginning of a Senate subcommittee hearing examining allegations against Facebook brought by a former employee. That employee, Frances Haugen,...
Richmond.com

Adrian Shahbaz and Allie Funk column: Governments are coming for Big Tech. Here’s what it could mean for your rights online

Around the world, governments are challenging the immense power of Big Tech, with politically motivated showdowns becoming increasingly commonplace. In mid-September, just as voting began in Russia’s parliamentary elections, Apple and Google capitulated to ongoing government demands to remove from their online stores a smartphone app created by allies of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. To channel support away from the Kremlin’s preferred candidate, the app improved coordination among voters and advised them about which candidates were most likely to defeat those backed by the ruling party.
