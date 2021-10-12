What Facebook and Big Tobacco Got Wrong (but AI Governance Can Still Get Right)
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony to Congress about abusive algorithms and AI referenced Big Tobacco's enormous influence and fall in the latter half of the 20th century. What's challenging about the comparison, however, is that smoking is unequivocally bad for you. AI governance offers great promise to enhance our lives, so we need the software industry to avoid the catastrophic mistakes of tobacco. Companies should never knowingly ignore or try to spin the risks and harms of these technological advances. Now is the time to expect greater organizational transparency, governance, and accountability.
