ICYMI: the spooky season belongs to Squid Game this year. Netflix recently announced that the horror show has become its biggest series launch to date, and is now the top show in 90 countries, with 111 million fans. It's poised to be the most popular Halloween costume this year, but due to severe delays in the supply chain, and extended shipping times, if you’re thinking of dressing as someone from Squid Game for Halloween, you may be in for quite the challenge.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO