Melissa DeRosa, former aide to Andrew Cuomo, is going her separate ways with her husband, Matthew Wing. The now ex couple tied the knot back in August 2016, three years after they met while both working for Cuomo. Their lavish big day was confirmed in a marriage announcement published by The New York Times, which revealed sparks flew when DeRosa joined the team as the politician's communications director and Wing was already working for Cuomo as his press secretary. Wing has since gone on to become Head of Work Communications for Uber.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO