Marklyn Louis

Marklyn is the Senior Operations Associate of the Inclusive America Project at the Aspen Institute. In this role, she works under the direction of the Associate Director to provide centralized operations, program support and administrative management...
United States Vice President Kamala Harris is facing widespread criticism after a video of her was shown to more than 300 Black churches across Virginia where she urged residents to vote for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. The move has attracted many lawyers who suggested the video violates the...
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A right-wing parents group has sued a school district in suburban Boston alleging white students there are having their civil rights violated because “a policy of segregating students by race” that favors minorities has been adopted. Parents Defending Education, which...
While African Americans only make up 13.4 percent of America’s population, the cause of death due to health disparities and inequities is considered to be much higher than their white counterparts. United Healthcare Insurance Group is working to change that by educating Senior Citizens that identify with the African American Community on ways they as a people could take care […]
Many states and school districts are working to bolster their teacher workforces as educators endure a third school year under the pandemic. Some have used bonuses to reward teachers. Others are using technology to get their strongest instructors in front of more students. But an infusion of federal COVID relief aid provides an opportunity to […]
The Colorado Holocaust Educators have announced their fall training geared for middle and high school teachers. Due to the webinar nature of the program, educators from across the United States are invited to attend. The program is also open to non-educators interested in the topic. Colorado educators will receive 1.5 clock hours of instruction toward the renewal of their Colorado Teaching License.
Joining Howard students Tuesday afternoon in a show of solidarity, D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George put the battle over housing conditions in the context of the greater issues for Black people across the District. George talked about the gentrification across the city but particularly around Howard, and the impact on the students.
When Renita Francois, Executive Director of the NYC Mayor’s Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety (MAP), asks the residents of the city’s public housing developments how they define neighborhood safety, crime is not at the top of their lists. From going directly to the residents – the people best informed to define safety – Francois’ office can build better responses to community needs within neighborhoods, and also use the resident input to guide city-wide policy improvements.
Editor’s note: Steamboat Pilot & Today has asked each of the local candidates in the 2021 Election on Nov. 2 to participate in a Q&A to better inform voters, asking the same questions related to each specific office. Visit SteamboatPilot.com/election for the latest election news and information. Loui Antonucci is...
At a large private university in Northern California, a business professor uses an avatar to lecture on a virtual stage.
Meanwhile, at a Southern university, graduate students in an artificial intelligence course discover that one of their nine teaching assistants is a virtual avatar, Jill Watson, also known as Watson, IBM’s question-answering computer system. Of the 10,000 messages posted to an online message board in one semester, Jill participated in student conversations and responded to all inquiries with 97% accuracy.
At a private college on the East Coast, students interact with an AI chat agent in a virtual restaurant set in China...
The global economy is currently undergoing a new industrial revolution catalyzed by advancement in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain or autonomous vehicles, and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others. In this context, Latinx adults represent the demographic most at risk of losing jobs due to the impact of automation and digitalization, with a 26% rate of potential job displacement for Latinx workers. Overrepresented in some of the economic sectors that will be most impacted by this technological revolution, such as retail, construction, hospitality, manufacturing or agriculture, Latinx workers and entrepreneurs will need to develop new digital and technological skills to remain competitive in the job market. Additionally, much more work needs to be done in the K-12 and post-secondary education systems to ensure that Latinx students have access to the foundational computational skills needed across all industries, but especially to participate in the technology sector.
CNN’s John King revealed during an on-air discussion of COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Tuesday that he has multiple sclerosis. “I’m going to share a secret I’ve never spoken before,” King said while leading a panel discussion on his “Inside Politics” show. “I’m immunocompromised. I have multiple sclerosis. So, I’m grateful you’re all vaccinated.” King and his guests were talking about […]
As the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s agenda works its way through Congress, Georgia’s Democratic representatives are calling for more money for historically Black colleges and universities. “As the American Jobs and Families Plans have morphed into reconciliation legislation, President Biden’s proposed $45 billion for educational institutions including HBCUs has been downsized to $2 billion […]
In Virginia, a political ad featuring Vice President Kamala Harris is being aired in hundreds of churches as she urges viewers to vote for Terry McAuliffe for governor. But is the ad legally allowed to be shown in places of worship?
Administrators, scientists and politicians praised U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt on Tuesday for years of securing medical research funding while dedicating the NextGen Precision Health facility in his name on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus.
By Chad Williams, Brandeis University Colin Powell knew where he fit in American history. The former secretary of state – who died on Oct. 18, 2021, at 84 as a result of COVID-19 complications – was a pioneer: the first Black national security advisor in U.S. history, the first Black chairman of the joint chiefs […]
