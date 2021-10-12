Marklyn Louis

The global economy is currently undergoing a new industrial revolution catalyzed by advancement in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain or autonomous vehicles, and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others. In this context, Latinx adults represent the demographic most at risk of losing jobs due to the impact of automation and digitalization, with a 26% rate of potential job displacement for Latinx workers. Overrepresented in some of the economic sectors that will be most impacted by this technological revolution, such as retail, construction, hospitality, manufacturing or agriculture, Latinx workers and entrepreneurs will need to develop new digital and technological skills to remain competitive in the job market. Additionally, much more work needs to be done in the K-12 and post-secondary education systems to ensure that Latinx students have access to the foundational computational skills needed across all industries, but especially to participate in the technology sector.

