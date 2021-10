You'll have heard the refrain, often down in the comments section of a recently announced indie darling, 'I'll wait for the Switch port'. I am, I'm not proud to say, one of those who's muttered those words to myself more than once, and more often than not the wait's never too long. In Disco Elysium's case, though, it's been some two years - two years, in my case, spent dodging what I'm frequently told is one of the most fascinating RPGs in recent years - one that's got its frustrations, sure, but also one that's full of splendiferously dark delights.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO