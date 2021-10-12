CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkom, ID

Stanger, Alvin Noel

Idaho State Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvin Stanger Noel Stanger Alvin Noel Stanger passed away at the Pocatello Veteran's home on October 8, 2021. He was the eldest of nine siblings, and was born three minutes ahead of his identical twin brother Alfred Neil on April 2, 1928 in Inkom, Idaho. Al married the love of his life, Mary Patricia Major on November 7, 1947 in Passaic New Jersey while serving in the U.S Army 82nd Airborne. He is survived by two brothers Virgil Stanger (Linnly) Boise ID; Calvert Le Stanger, Nampa ID; and sister Jennie L Winter (Gene) Lewiston ID. He was preceded in death by his parents, and twin brother Neil Stanger, brothers Enoch Fredrick, Lynn Dennis, Thomas H., and Grant Edward (infant). Growing up, Al spent much of his time horseback riding, fishing, hunting, and roaming the Inkom mountains with his siblings. When he was fourteen years old, and on his own, he spent a summer exploring the West. From 1946-1948 Al served his country as a medic during WWII stationed at Ft. Plymouth, New Jersey, as well as overseas in Germany. During his service he also worked nights filling and carrying large bags of cement which served as ballast for battleships. At nineteen, he was hospitalized with pneumonia and sent to the Jersey Shore for some sun. It was there he met Mary, and knew in about 30 seconds he wanted to marry her. After they married, they moved to Pompton Plains and raised five children: Susan, James, Stephen, Mark, and Paul. Al and Mary have eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Longing to return to the mountains, Al moved his family back to Inkom in 1976. A few years later, he and a group of like-minded family and friends started the Inkom Community Bible Church. Over many years, he enjoyed serving the congregation and attending services with his family. His hobbies included spending time with his family, woodworking, and working on cars. Al loved listening to gospel music, and doing crossword puzzles. He touched hearts wherever he went, and will be missed by many. Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.

