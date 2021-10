India-based fintech CRED has raised USD 251 million in a new financing round, its third funding in 2021, at a valuation of USD 4.01 billion. Existing investors Tiger Global and Falcon Edge Capital co-led the three year-old Bangalore-based startup’s Series E financing round. Marshall Wace and Steadfast also participated, and so did existing investors DST Global, Insight Partners, Coatue, Sofina, RTP, and Dragoneer. The startup was valued at USD 2.2 billion in an April 2021 round and USD 806 million in a round it disclosed in January.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO