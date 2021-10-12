CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newburgh, IN

Newburgh Residents Will be Able to Get Their Dunkin’ Fix Soon

By Ryan O'Bryan
103GBF
103GBF
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Newburgh residents will soon have a new option for their morning cup of coffee and donuts. According to Evansville 411 News on Facebook, the new location will be open for business starting this Monday, October 11th. Plans for the new location were announced nearly one year ago in December 2020....

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

Here’s Why Walmart in Newburgh, Indiana is Being Renovated

Change is never easy. If it was, things would change all the time (hopefully for the better). Sometimes those changes are big, like a change in ideology. Sometimes they're small, like changing a process to make it more efficient. Whatever type of change it is, it also takes time to implement, which often leads to inconveniences for people they may find difficult to handle, because we're human and we're stubborn. Once we have something figured out, we want it to stay that way forever because we know how to handle it when we have to deal with it again. Take, for example, a trip to the store. Once you've been to a particular store time and time again, you learn the layout, making it easier to find what you need each time you go. That is until the store decides to do a little rearranging, which is what customers at Walmart in Newburgh have been dealing with for the past few weeks, and continue to deal with as the store undergoes a renovation.
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

You’re Invited to the 27th Annual ‘Boo In Boonville’ Trick or Treating Event in 2021

The 27th Annual "Boo In Boonville" event will return in 2021 on the Square in Boonville, Indiana. That's right! After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual family tradition, "Boo In Boonville", will be happening in 2021. There are still several events and parades in the Evansville area that are being canceled as a result of the pandemic, but "Boo In Boonville" is not one of them.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Patti’s 1800’s Settlement in Kentucky 2021Festival of Lights for the Holidays

Patti's is getting ready to kick off the Holidays with their annual Festival of Lights, and you won't want to miss out. Patti's 1800's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky is located in the heart of Land Between the Lakes in between Kentucky and Barkley Lakes. My family and I have been going there for years. I frequented the area in college when I attended Murray State. If you've never been, it's seriously worth the trip. Patti's is only about 2 1/2 hours away from the Evansville area, so it isn't too far at all. Aside from the lakes and views, Patti's offers great dining, beautiful gardens, unique gift shops, a miniature golf course, a festival of lights at night, and so much more.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Restaurants
Newburgh, IN
Food & Drinks
Newburgh, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
City
Newburgh, IN
103GBF

Indiana DNR to Stock Rainbow Trout in Lakes Across the Hoosier State This Fall

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced plans to stock thousands of rainbow trout in lakes across the Hoosier State this fall. The rainbow trout that will be used to stock lakes across Indiana are originating from a cold-water rearing station located in LaGrange County. The name of that facility is Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station. According to Indiana DNR, the process of trout rearing at this facility begins when they receive them from Bodine State Fish Hatchery. The fish are usually about 4 inches long when they are transferred to Curtis Creek.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Living Small – See What Life is Like Inside These Tiny Houses for Sale in Indiana

The trend toward living in tiny houses started several years ago as people, particularly millennials, found affording a standard-sized home difficult. The trend accelerated in 2020 as the pandemic spread across the United States and people began looking for ways to distance themselves from the general population at a price they could reasonably afford. A tiny house you hooked to the back of a truck like a camper and pulled practically wherever you wanted to go gave them that opportunity. The trend became so popular, it spurred a number of reality TV shows on networks such as FYI, HGTV, DIY, and others.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
103GBF

Elizabethtown Becomes First Kentucky City to Ban Dog, Cat Sales

This is fantastic news for residents in Elizabethtown. In an effort to encourage pet adoption, the city has passed a new ordinance that will hopefully cut down on backyard breeders and kitten and puppy mills. The Humane Pet Store Ordinance prohibits retail stores from selling dogs or cats of any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunkin#Car Wash#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#Mcdonald#The Apple Center#Ruler Foods#Traderbakers#Donut Bank#Evansville 411 News
103GBF

Celebrate Halloween with Evansville Indiana’s First Ever Virtual Spooky Pride Event

Get ready to celebrate Halloween and Pride together with one amazing, virtual event taking place this weekend!. Spooky Pride was originally planned as an in-person event at Haynie's Corner, but because of the continued presence of both Covid-19 and the Delta variant in our community, River City Pride organizers made the tough decision to pivot the Halloween festivities to a virtual event for 2021. 103 GBF is incredibly proud to be a supporting sponsor of this wonderful LGBTQIA+ event.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

The 25 Smallest Towns In Indiana With Shockingly Low Populations

Indiana's Covered Bridges Are A Beautiful Backdrop For The Perfect Fall Festival. Parke County, Indiana is filled with historic covered bridges and a festival event that offers you everything you love about Fall. Stay In This Indiana Fort with Cowboy Saloon, Outdoor Tub and Total Privacy. Morganville, IN offers an...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
103GBF

Haintin’ Holler Just Might Be The Scariest Place In Kentucky

Many stories of local history and folklore are passed down from generation to generation. Over time, the stories change, sometimes just a little and sometimes quite a bit. My husband says I exaggerate my stories, I prefer to say that I make them better. It's like putting salt, pepper, or other spice into a recipe, you can eat it without these ingredients, but the dish is so much better with the prices added to it.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Evansville Rescue Mission 2021 Drumstick Dash 5k Registration Open

After all of our favorite events were canceled or had to be virtual last year, it is refreshing to plan for an annual way to help the community and our health. Your Evansville Rescue Mission will help over 19,000 families right here in the Tri-State enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. Fundraising events like the Drumstick Dash 5k fund those meals and give people hope.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy