Did OPEC Regain Full Control Of The Market?

 9 days ago

Oil prices made their 5th weekly gains and rose to the highest levels since November 2014. Though both Brent and WTI surpassed the $80 per barrel mark since the beginning of October, OPEC+ decided to maintain its output strategy to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), despite the growing

investing.com

Oil Tumbles as Consumers Fight Back, Putin Says OPEC+ to Produce More

Investing.com - Crude markets posted their biggest one-day loss in a month on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the OPEC+ cartel which includes his country might put out more barrels than it has announced. Oil prices were also under pressure most of the day as China, India and...
investing.com

U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

(Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel. The storage tanks in Cushing, Oklahoma, require a minimum level of oil to maintain normal operations, which traders generally believe is around 20 million barrels. Unusually for this time of year, stockpiles declined more than 4 million barrels over the past two weeks to 31 million and are expected to keep dropping rapidly due to the world's insatiable demand for U.S. light sweet crude.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
mining.com

Copper price tops $10,000 as energy crisis hits supply

The copper price continued to rally on Thursday amid a global energy crisis that is knocking supply offline and heaping pressure on fabricators scrambling for metal. Copper for delivery in December rose sharply for a second day in a row on the Comex market in New York, touching $4.6365 per pound ($10,200 per tonne), the highest since the beginning of June.
OilPrice.com

Why OPEC Didn’t Boost Production By 800,000 Bpd

Concern that demand for oil may weaken in the future was one of the reasons OPEC+ decided to stick with its original agreement to add 400,000 bpd in combined supply to markets instead of responding to calls for additional production, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources. The other reason the...
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Ganfeng Takes Full Control of Lithium Salt Lake Project in Argentina

(Yicai Global) Oct. 21 -- China’s Ganfeng Lithium has paid USD13.2 million to own outright the company that controls the Mariana lithium salt lake project in Argentina. Ganfeng Lithium bought the 8.6 percent of Litio Minera Argentina it did not already own from Canada’s International Lithium, the Jiangxi province-based firm said yesterday. It paid USD10 million in cash to International Lithium and forgave the Vancouver-based firm’s past borrowing and interest.
investing.com

2 Alternative Fuel Stocks to Buy for a Cleaner Future

The alternative fuel sector is gaining traction worldwide, driven by government initiatives to address climate concerns. For instance, the Biden administration is working to revamp the U.S.’ environmental policies. Given the growing alternative fuel market, we think Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) and REX American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) (REX) could be profitable investments now. Read on.Governments worldwide are lending growing importance to green energy initiatives due to climate concerns. As a result, the alternative fuel sector has been gaining traction. The Biden administration’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan has at least $500 billion earmarked to tackle the climate crisis. The President is also taking active steps to restore the National Environment Policy Act, which calls for federal evaluation of the environmental impacts of infrastructure projects.
News 8 WROC

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

People worldwide also are facing soaring utility bills this winter, including in the U.S., where officials have warned home heating prices could jump as much as 54%. Governments in Spain, France, Italy and Greece have announced measures to help low-income households, while the European Union has urged similar aid.
agfax.com

Global Markets: Rice – U.S. Regains Market Share in Central America

Central America continues to be a key rice importing region in the Western Hemisphere. Demand is expected to grow given rising consumption trends for this staple grain. With limited production in most of these countries, imports will remain significant. While the United States is a major rice exporter to the region, South American countries have been formidable competitors, although not this year.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
