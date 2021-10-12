CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns 10/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 9 days ago

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns 10/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) travel to meet the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns (4-1) in the Sun Belt college football action at Cajun Field in Lafayette on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. Appalachian State comes into this match on a 4th straight win and to get their record to 5-1 this season. The Mountaineers are in 2nd place in the SBC Group A with a 1-0 conference and a 4-1 overall standing after losing one contest on the road this year. The team defeated Georgia State in their recent outing after the latter failed to score in the 1st quarter while the Mountaineers gained 17 points at the start of the second half resulting in the eventual 29-point win on October 2. Appalachian State earned 502 yards of offense while allowing 380 to the Panthers with 339 passing and 163 rushing yards. Appalachian State marked 23 first downs and 56% 3rd down efficiency with 72 plays on 7.0 yards per play.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Archie Manning Says Grandson Arch Manning “Really Likes” 1 CFB Coach

The Manning family is known for producing great quarterbacks and the next one will be entering the college football world in no time. Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s not only the top quarterback prospect in his class, but one of the top prospects in recent years.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Lafayette, LA
Football
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
Pewter Report

Bucs Release WR In Surprise Move

In a surprise move, the Bucs have released wide receiver/return specialist Jaydon Mickens. Mickens was released to make room for offensive lineman John Molchon, who has come off the Reserve/Injured list. Rookie Jaelon Darden, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, will replace Mickens as the Bucs’ primary kick and punt returner.
NFL
The Spun

Telling Report Emerges About Coach O’s Downfall At LSU

Over the weekend, the LSU Tigers reached a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron. Once the 2021 season ends, he’ll be removed from his position. While there are several factors as to why LSU has decided to move on from Orgeron, the latest report from ESPN’s Alex Scarborough and Mark Schlabach is quite telling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajuns#College Football#American Football#Sun Belt#The Sbc Group A#Georgia State#Panthers#Rb Nate Noel#Wr#Sbc
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban challenges Alabama fans vs Tennessee

Nick Saban is challenging Alabama fans who will be in attendance for their game this Saturday against Tennessee. He’s not asking them to bring mustard bottles and golf balls, but he wants the Crimson Tide faithful to bring the ruckus. “We’re going to need a great crowd with great enthusiasm...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Purdue Player Goes Viral After Upset Win

When you help your team pull off an upset of the No. 2 team in the country on the road, you deserve some postgame refreshment. Just ask Purdue’s Greg Long. Long, a fifth-year offensive lineman, helped lock down the trenches in the Boilermakers‘ 24-7 upset of Iowa this afternoon. After the win, the 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection helped himself to an ice cold beer on the field.
IOWA CITY, IA
tonyspicks.com

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies 10/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The #1 Alabama Crimson Tide will go against the Texas A&M Aggies in NCAAF action in Kyle Field, TX, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). After moving to 5-0 with a 42-21 triumph against Ole Miss last time out, the Alabama Crimson Tide will want to keep their perfect streak alive. On 73 percent throwing, Bryce Young threw for 1,365 yards, 17 touchdowns, and two interceptions, while Brian Robinson Jr. tops the Tide with 379 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
ALABAMA STATE
tonyspicks.com

South Alabama Jaguars vs Texas State Bobcats 10/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The South Alabama Jaguars (3-1) will collide with the Texas State Bobcats (1-3) in week 6 of the Sun Belt college football Showdown at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. South Alabama started this season with a 2-0 standing and chasing a 4-1 record in coming to this match-up on Saturday. The Jaguars are in 4th place in the Sun Belt Conference Group B with a 0-1 conference and a 3-1 overall standing this year. South Alabama earned their first loss at the hands of the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns by just a two-point lead at 18-20 in their recent stint on Saturday. The Jaguars gained a total of 387 offensive yards with 243 passing and 144 rushing yards with a total of 72 plays on 5.4 yards per play. South Alabama nailed 15 first downs, 35% 3rd down, and 60% 4th down efficiency with 5 punts and committed 7 penalties for 57 yards.
TEXAS STATE
tonyspicks.com

Maryland Terrapins vs Ohio State Buckeyes 10/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Maryland Terrapins (4-1) are on their way to duel with the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) in the Big Ten East college football competition at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET. Maryland just snapped a four-game winning streak after losing their 5th week battle versus the 3rd ranked Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. The Terrapins took 5th place in the Big Ten Conference East Division with a 1-1 conference and a 4-1 overall standing after losing one contest at home this season. Maryland will try to rebound after a 14-51 defeat to the high-ranking Iowa Hawkeyes in their recent meeting on Saturday evening. The Terrapins struggled in their offense for 271 total offensive yards with 174 passing and 97 rushing yards while completing 54 total plays on 5.0 yards per play in the loss. Maryland nailed 14 first downs and 33.3% 3rd down efficiency with 10 penalties on 82 yards.
OHIO STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska Football: Nebraska-Purdue game time, TV set

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference and ESPN announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s Oct. 30 game with No. 25 Purdue at Memorial Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television coverage on ESPN2. The Nebraska-Purdue matchup is the first of three remaining Nebraska home games, including games...
LINCOLN, NE
tonyspicks.com

Oregon State Beavers vs Washington State Cougars 10/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oregon State Beavers will go against the Washington State Cougars in NCAAF action in Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 4:00 PM (EDT). The Oregon State Beavers will be looking to build on their recent 27-24 victory over Washington. B.J. Baylor tops the Beavers with 533 running yards and 9 touchdowns this season, while Chance Nolan threw for 895 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions on 68.4 percent passing. After a 27-24 victory against the Washington Huskies in week five, Oregon State enters on a four-game winning run.
OREGON STATE
tonyspicks.com

Ball State Cardinals vs Western Michigan Broncos 10/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Ball State Cardinals and the Western Michigan Broncos will meet at the Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET. Last season, the Cardinals ended with a 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference play with Mike Neu as the head coach. Ball State is 2-3 this year, winning the season opener to the Western Illinois Leathernecks and last week’s match against the Army Black Knights. The team ended with a score of 28-16 last Saturday. Dre Plitt passed for two touchdowns and 233 yards. Justin Hall went with a kickoff return for touchdown during the first quarter.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Thing Alabama Football Has Never Done

“Fake injuries” has become a major theme of this college football season. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz called out Penn State players for allegedly faking injuries, even though Iowa has one of the slowest offenses in college football, and those allegations are typically reserved for situations where an opposing defense is trying to slow an offense down. After similar allegations stemming from Tennessee vs. Ole Miss, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been asked to weigh in.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy