Appalachian State Mountaineers vs Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns 10/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) travel to meet the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns (4-1) in the Sun Belt college football action at Cajun Field in Lafayette on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. Appalachian State comes into this match on a 4th straight win and to get their record to 5-1 this season. The Mountaineers are in 2nd place in the SBC Group A with a 1-0 conference and a 4-1 overall standing after losing one contest on the road this year. The team defeated Georgia State in their recent outing after the latter failed to score in the 1st quarter while the Mountaineers gained 17 points at the start of the second half resulting in the eventual 29-point win on October 2. Appalachian State earned 502 yards of offense while allowing 380 to the Panthers with 339 passing and 163 rushing yards. Appalachian State marked 23 first downs and 56% 3rd down efficiency with 72 plays on 7.0 yards per play.