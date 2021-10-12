CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father-of-three shot dead in car park remembered as ‘hard-working family man’

By The Newsroom
 9 days ago
A father-of-three who was shot dead after attending a house party has been remembered as a “hard-working family man” who “touched the lives of everyone he met”.

Scotland Yard believe Leroy Mitchell, 35, was fatally shot in a car park on Birdhurst Road, Croydon south London, in the early hours of October 2, after leaving a silent disco.

London Ambulance Service paramedics and Met Police officers attended the scene shortly after 5am, but the force said Mr Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Mitchell’s family said he had been due to start a job as a Royal Mail lorry driver on the Monday after he was killed, and that he never missed a football training session with his son.

His relatives said in a statement: “Leroy was a beautiful soul, hard-working, with a zest for life.

“He cherished his family and friends. He was loved by so many people, and his death will be felt for a long time to come.

“Leroy was a hard-working family man and devoted father of three children.

“He had a big family and a big heart, always looked after his mum and always tried to bring the family together.”

Leroy was a popular local man and his family and friends have been left absolutely devastated by his death.

They added: “Leroy touched the hearts of everyone he met. Leroy had such a bright future ahead, seeing his children grow and blossom into strong, positive independent adults.

“It’s heart-wrenchingly difficult as a family to think this has been ripped away from us all. He will be missed terribly.”

Detectives investigating the killing are continuing to appeal for anyone who was at a house party in the Birdhurst Road area on Saturday morning, or who saw Mr Mitchell on the night of October 1, to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “We’re just over a week on from Leroy’s murder now and our investigation is gathering pace.

“We’re following a number of leads and inquiries but we need the public’s help to bring justice to Leroy’s family.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who was at that party, which is believed to be a silent disco. Even if you do not think you saw or heard anything significant, please contact police if you were there.

“Leroy was a popular local man and his family and friends have been left absolutely devastated by his death.

“I also want to appeal for any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who may have relevant dashcam or other footage to please get in touch.”

There have been no arrests made so far.

People are asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244 to provide information, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments / 33

Linda Watts
9d ago

Sending prayers and condolences to his family may his soul rest in the loving arms of our heavenly father this has gotten to be so ridiculous

Reply
9
MUSTANG99
9d ago

Where are you BLACK LIVES MATTER?! Oh that's right you're living in your new million dollar homes you bought with all the money donated to BLM! GUTTERSNIPES!

Reply(2)
8
Rolando Cantu
9d ago

Jehovah is a compassionate God. He hates to hear us cry out because of the suffering that we are enduring​—be it persecution, illness, or our imperfections. (Read Psalm 22:23, 24.) Jehovah feels our pain; he wants to stop it, and he will stop it. (Compare Exodus 3:7, 8; Isaiah 63:9.) The day will come when “he will wipe out every tear from [our] eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore.”​—Rev. 21:4. Visit J.W.Org.

Reply
5
