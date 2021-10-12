Dodgers vs. Giants: NLDS Game 4 live stream, TV channel, watch online, time, odds for 2021 MLB playoffs

The San Francisco Giants are one win away from their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 2014. On Monday, the Giants topped the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series thanks to Evan Longoria’s solo homer and stout bullpen work (SF 1, LA 0). Historically, the team that wins Game 3 when a best-of-five series is tied at a game apiece has gone on to win the series 72 percent of the time. The odds are in San Francisco’s favor. Game 4 is set for Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.