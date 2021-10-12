CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Payrolled workers surge above pre-pandemic levels after record leap – ONS

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7pfv_0cOWMOkD00
Financial News

The number of UK workers on company payrolls has surged by more than 120,000 above pre-pandemic levels after a record jump in September as vacancies also remained above a million for the second month running, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of payrolled workers rose by 207,000 between August and September to a record 29.2 million.

This was 122,000 higher than levels seen before before the pandemic struck in February 2020.

The data also showed another record quarterly leap in job vacancies, up by 1.1 million between July and September.

Britain’s recovery in the jobs market saw the rate of unemployment fall further to 4.5% between June and August, the ONS added.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The jobs market has continued to recover from the effects of the coronavirus, with the number of employees on payroll in September now well exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

“Vacancies also reached a new one-month record in September, at nearly 1.2 million, with our latest estimates suggesting that all industries have at least as many jobs on offer now as before the onset of Covid-19.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen spends night in hospital after cancelled Northern Ireland visit

The Queen has spent the night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The monarch, who was ordered to rest by doctors and advised to miss a trip to Northern Ireland, returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime on Thursday, and remains in “good spirits”. A Buckingham Palace spokesman...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#Uk
The Independent

UK faces calls for ‘Plan B’ with virus cases high and rising

Many scientists are pressing the British government to reimpose social restrictions and speed up booster vaccinations as coronavirus infection rates, already Europe’s highest, rise still further.The U.K. recorded 49,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the largest number since mid-July. New infections averaged 43,000 a day over the past week, a 15% increase compared to the week before.Last week, the Office for National Statistics estimated that one in 60 people in England had the virus, one of the highest levels seen in Britain during the pandemic.In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government lifted all the legal restrictions that had been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

FTSE 100 bounces to pre-pandemic levels on gains in energy, bank stocks

Oct 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to a near 20-month high on Friday, recovering all losses since the pandemic began, helped by gains in heavyweight oil and banking shares as investors were optimistic about a steady economic recovery. The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) advanced 0.4%. The commodity-heavy index...
STOCKS
9&10 News

US Unemployment Claims Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels

The United States saw the fewest unemployment claims last week, the lowest since the start of the pandemic. In many cases, that would be a good sign for economic recovery but with those fewer people collecting unemployment, the country still isn’t seeing all those people going back to work. Last...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's Barratt forward sales rise above pre-pandemic levels

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments said on Wednesday forward sales for the past three months had risen above pre-pandemic levels, boosted by strong reservations for private homes, prompting the company to stick to its home-completion forecasts for the current year. Britain’s biggest housebuilder also said that it had not...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Shropshire Star

Heathrow passenger numbers at 38% of pre-pandemic levels

Just 2.6 million people travelled through the west London airport in September, compared with 6.8 million during the same month in 2019. Heathrow’s passenger numbers last month were at 38% of pre-pandemic levels, the airport has announced. Just 2.6 million people travelled through the west London airport in September, compared...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

Canada employment grew 157k in Sep, regained pre-pandemic level

Canada employment grew 157k, or 0.8% mom in September, well above expectation of 61.2k. Employment regained pre-pandemic level in February 2020. Jobs in services-producing sector surpassed pre-COVID level but was still down -3.2% in goods-producing sector. Unemployment rate dropped from 7.1% to 6.9%, matched expectations. Labor force participation rate was at 65.5, also matched pre-pandemic levels.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

UK Card Spending Recovers to 100% of Pre-Pandemic Level

LONDON (Reuters) - Spending on payment cards in Britain last week rose to 100% of its pre-pandemic level of February 2020, up from 95% a week earlier, data showed on Thursday. Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics showed output-per-hour worked, a measure of productivity in the economy, inched up by 0.1% in the second quarter, leaving it 1.7% above its average level in 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK facing ‘terrifying’ food and drink price rises, industry warns MPs

Food and drink firms are facing a "terrifying" rises in costs amid worker shortages and supply chain, MPs have been warned.Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told the BEIS committee that MPs need to think seriously about inflation," he said."In hospitality, inflation is running between 14 per cent and 18 per cent, which is terrifying."If the prime minister is, as I know he is, serious about levelling up, inflation is a bigger scourge than almost anything because it discriminates against the poor."Mr Wright said that while there are some shortages on shelves, the UK does...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pupils likely to lose £16,000 in future earnings due to pandemic, report warns

Pupils are likely to lose out on £16,000 in earnings in the future due to the impact of the Covid pandemic, according to a new report.The Education Policy Institute (EPI) said more funding is needed to help young people catch-up on learning in order to avoid long-term damage to their life chances.The think-tank published research in the summer finding pupils were two to three months behind in their learning compared to pre-pandemic levels, with disadvantaged students falling even further behind.“The long-run effects of this degree of learning loss are stark,” its new report - released on Thursday - said.The think-tank...
EDUCATION
hotelnewsresource.com

Small Businesses Go Digital at Three-Times Pre-Pandemic Levels

To shed light on the impact the global health crisis – and ongoing recovery – has had on small businesses globally, Mastercard today released Recovery Insights: Small Business Reset. Looking at 19 markets around the world, the report reveals that sales at small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) lagged larger companies by up to 20 percentage points at the peak of the crisis. However, spending has recovered in 2021. Total sales at SMBs rose 4.5% through August 2021 year-to-date compared to the same period in 2020, while e-commerce sales are up 31.4%.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy